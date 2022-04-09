Dante reckons post could reinvent Neymar

Neymar is at the center of criticism since his arrival at PSG in the summer of 2017. Despite his enormous talent, he never managed to shine for a long period, except for the first six months in the Rouge & Bleu jersey. The injuries obviously don’t help, but they are the result of his lifestyle according to some observers. Less successful this season, some believe that it is in decline. This is not the case with Dante.

” I think he can reinvent himself, become more patient, yes. He’s such a smart guy that when he feels it’s time to reinvent himself, he will., assures the Nice defender in an interview with The Team. In number 10, leaving him free to moveit would allow him to combine, to bring the numerical superiority in the areas where he feels the opponent’s weak point. He quickly analyzes where the opponent’s weakness lies. By placing him in 10, we would also allow him to shorten the path to the goal and he would be less exposed to the two-man fights that he can often suffer on the side.. »

The Brazilian veteran (38) believes that PSG number 10 remains a threat on the pitch despite low statistics. ” The night before is always a little shorter than usual (laughs). We know that when we face him we can always have a bad evening. Even if he has a little less stats, for the moment, I assure you that when you defend against him, you realize that his intrinsic qualities have not disappeared. He will be dangerous until the end of his career.”