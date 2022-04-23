Dapagliflozin shows promise as adjunctive therapy in youth with type 2 diabetes

This medication can help children, adolescents, and young adults with type 2 diabetes improve their hemoglobin levels.

Medication box. Photo: Shutterstock.

William Tamborlane, MD, of Yale University School of Medicine, said: “Despite multiple agents in various drug classes available to adults with type 2 diabetestreatment of youth with this condition is complex and approved options are considerably more limited.”

“The results of this phase 3 study show that oral treatment with dapagliflozin represents an additional treatment option for young people with type 2 diabetes“, he claimed.

The dapagliflozinreduces the risk of heart and kidney disease in adults with type 2 diabetesbut these drugs are not approved in the US for people under the age of 18.

The study by Dr. Tamborlane and colleagues is the first phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of dapagliflozin added to metformin, insulin, or both in young people aged 10 to 24 years (mean age, 16.1 years) with type 2 diabetes.

Thirty-nine participants were randomly assigned to add dapagliflozin 10 mg once daily and 33 to receive matching placebo over a 24-week double-blind period, followed by a 28-week open-label safety extension in which all 72 participants received dapagliflozin.

“The inconsistent results between the analyses, based on intent-to-treat and adherence, are not unexpected, as young people have multiple barriers to medical adherence (including high rates of depression and low motivation),” said Dr. Kalie Tommerdahl of the University of Colorado.

No new safety signals emerged and there was a low risk of severe hypoglycaemia and no episodes of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Dr. Tamborlane and colleagues stated that a unique aspect of this study was the inclusion of a subset of young adults aged 18 to 24 years: “an age range consistently underrepresented in clinical trials of adults with type 2 diabetes“.

“With a growing population of young people with type 2 diabetes, there is an unmet need for additional treatment options that are effective, well tolerated, and easy to administer. Therefore, our results suggest that the dapagliflozin is the first oral glucose-lowering therapy,” the study team concluded.

Source consulted here.