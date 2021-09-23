Dapper Labs, NFT in football thanks to the agreement with LaLiga

With the recently signed partnership, Dapper Labs brings the experience of NBA Top Shot in the world of football.

What happened

As announced Wednesday, Dapper Labs has signed a partnership with the Spanish football league LaLiga, to represent clubs such as real Madrid And FC Barcelona for over 10 game seasons; under this collaboration, the company will be the exclusive video platform of non-fungible tokens (NFT) of the alloy.

Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, he stressed the scope of the project, noting that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid “have more than 500 million followers on their social media channels alone”.

Caty Tedman, head of the company’s partnerships, said the project is “the first step towards a virtual world of football”, as these assets “can be used / viewed / shown even in the metaverse”.

Tedman also pointed out that football could easily be the most popular sport in the world, arguing that this makes the project “a huge step towards the full mainstream adoption of blockchain technology”.

Dapper Labs promises not to forget NBA Top Shots with this expansion, noting that the company sees “Top Shot as the home for a billion NBA fans, so there’s a lot of work to be done there.”

The project is also known for creating the standard for NFT ERC-720 from Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e CryptoKitties.

Finally, on Wednesday, Dapper Labs announced the closure of a $ 250 million funding round.