DAR, the new cryptocurrency coming to Binance. Unmissable opportunity?

A new Binance Launchpool for the DAR cryptocurrency is underway these days. A particular format designed by Binance for the launch of new cryptocurrencies. Incredible deals have been achieved in all past editions. We bet it will be another success!

In past editions, the new cryptocurrencies launched on Binance with this format have seen increases of thousands of percentage points already a few hours after launch. Nobody has a crystal ball, but the prerequisites for a new success are not lacking. Let’s find out together what the new cryptocurrency is and how to participate in the launch event.

The new cryptocurrency DAR, the token of Mines of Dalarnia

Mines of Dalarnia is a free-to-play action-adventure game on Binance Smart Chain. Players can advance in the game world by improving their skills and equipment to unlock the secrets of the MoD universe while searching for relics and rare artifacts. The main gameplay is based on mining, combat and resource gathering.

MoD is a game that is truly owned by users: all game assets are represented as non-fungible tokens (if you don’t know what NFTs are, we talked about them in this article) and they can be exported and traded on open markets.

Transactions are all recorded on the blockchain to ensure there is no centralized party that could skew the game’s outcomes.

The native token, DAR, is the governance token as well as of course the currency of the game world.

Why is DAR so interesting?

Because the vision of Mines of Dalarnia is for the game to become a standalone game, owned by the players. An experience controlled and funded by his community. The governance features will be available to all token holders and will be gradually rolled out (particularly as DAR tokens are distributed) after the development team has established its initial central vision for the game.

The general idea behind the governance model of Mines of Dalarnias is a multi-layered approach that reflects game roles by allowing all active players to participate in decisions regarding the direction the game should take.

How to participate in the launch of the DAR token

It is already possible to accumulate DAR tokens before they are launched on the market next November 4th. Based on previous launches, we think it might be worth it, also because the Launchpool format is – almost – risk-free.

First you need to have BNB – Binance’s native cryptocurrency – or BUSD – Binance’s stablecoin pegged to the dollar value. From the Binance app we then have to go to the “Launchpad” section and then to the “Launchpool” subsection. Here we have the option to add BNB and BUSD to their pools. It is simply a “fund” to which participants will be distributed DAR tokens every hour.

The date to mark on the calendar is next November 4th, when the new cryptocurrency will finally be listed and launched on the market. We are ready to bet it will be fireworks!

On the other hand, we believe that the purchase of the token on the market on the day of launch is at least reckless. Extreme volatility is easily predictable, so the purchase would expose us to a very high risk, perhaps senseless.

What is reported in the article is in no way to be understood as financial advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies always exposes you to the risk of loss, even in full, of the invested capital.