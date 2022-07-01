Darcy Quinn put Marbelle as the opposition leader against Petro and she responded

Darcy Quinn, who is one of the most recognized journalists in Colombia, surprised all her followers on Thursday and assured that Marbelle is currently the main opposition leader in the country.

Through her personal Twitter account, the communicator criticized the support that Gustavo Petro has received in recent days and pointed out that the popular music singer is the only one who has stood on the line, being firm with her convictions.

“I said it on the air and I put it here. The opposition at the moment in this country is exercised by Marbelle”, was the message he wrote to accompany the publication, which quickly went viral.

The presenter, in the same way, stated in La FM that it is normal for these types of alliances to be presented before the inauguration of the new head of state. However, she pointed out that she is concerned that there is no clear opposition.

“That always happens in all governments, They all start out as very friendly and then end up along the way. There is not enough jam to go unopposed.” initially stated.

Quinn then added: “I find it terrible. Nowadays the opposition is Marbelle, she is the only one that does not accept coffee, red wine and sends them to you know where. One starts to see and it is the only opposition”.

The renowned journalist finally took advantage of the moment to reiterate that a healthy opposition in a country like Colombia is essential to maintain democracy and freedoms.

Last weekend, some senators from the Conservative Party announced that they had made the decision not to be part of the opposition during the next legislative period, thus joining the Liberal Party and the U Party, who confirmed that they will be part of the national agreement.

Before the communicator’s statements, the Valle del Cauca artist received hundreds of comments on social networks and many Internet users pointed out that the only thing missing was for her to meet with Petro. However, she emphasized that this will never happen.

It should be remembered that the so-called queen of the technorail was one of the personalities who most questioned the candidate of the Historical Pact during the electoral contest.

Gustavo Petro, for his part, recently broke the silence on the Tropicana station and revealed why the popular music singer “hates him so much.” In addition, he indicated that there is an investigation involved.

Although he did not provide further details and quickly closed the issue, the leader of Human Colombia hinted that his differences with the Valle del Cauca artist would be related to a vote-buying issue, a practice that is highly questioned in the country.

“To find it on Google you have to do a detailed investigation, joining some pieces with others. It has to do with a police investigation that comes from behind, ” the Cordovan specified.

The former mayor of Bogotá also stated on the station that he has never attended a concert by the so-called queen of the tecnocarrilera and pointed out that he does not like her music. “The truth is, I’ve never been to a concert in Marbella, I don’t like their music. One day I will tell in detail why she hates me so much.”, concluded.