Daredevil, Loki and more. The series that come after She-Hulk

How could it be otherwise? She-Hulk has come to an end with a most controversial final episode, which has included a huge breaking of the fourth wall. Now that the series about the strongest lawyer in the world has ended, Disney Plus users are wondering what new series will come next. This is a list with several of the Marvel premieres that will arrive on the platform.

Secret Invasion

Long-awaited series by marvel fans, since will bring back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. Secret Invasion will follow a group of SHIELD agents who take on the Skrulls, a group of shape-shifting aliens who have infiltrated our world. The series will arrive in early 2023.

Threw out

It will tell us about the life of Echo, a character that was introduced in Hawkeye, after the events that occurred in said series. We will see Echo return to her hometown as she reconnects with her roots, confronts her past, and embraces her community. Daredevil and Kingpin will also appear in this production that we will see in the summer of 2023.

loki season 2

Loki was so successful that its second installment was announced as soon as the season 1 finale premiered. Disney has revealed that Loki season 2 will pick up where the first left off, with Loki returning to a new version of AVT. in which Agent Mobius and Hunter B-15 do not know him. The next installment of Loki will arrive on Disney Plus in the summer of 2023.

X Men 97

Sequel to the legendary animated series X-Men, from 1992, which aired until ’97. X-Men 97 will continue the story of the first series right where it left off and will bring back most of the original cast members. Not much is known about the plot of X-Men 97 yet, but Disney has confirmed that it will be released in 2023.

Iron Heart

Series that will follow Iron Heart, a superheroine successor to Iron Man, who will make her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The main character will be played by Dominique Thor and will be accompanied by other characters from Wakanda Forever, such as Parker Robbins, an ally of Iron Heart who will also be featured in the Black Panther saga. He will hit the screens at the end of 2023.

Daredevil: Born Again

One of the most anticipated premieres of Disney Plus. Daredevil: Born Again will see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. Although, apparently, the version of Daredevil that we will see in this series will be less gloomy than the one on Netflix. The new Matt was already introduced in She-Hulk, and received equal parts insults and praise. We’ll have to wait until 2024 to find out if Daredevil is a successful series again.