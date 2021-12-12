Daredevil, the film with Ben Affleck is a work to forget?

When it came out in 2003,everyone agreed a little, but not for the reasons hoped for. The film directed and written bywas quickly defined “Bad”, quickly ending up in oblivion despite the good takings. The devastating failure of the spin-off dedicated to Elektra helped to give the final blow to the character created byAnd. Until the advent of the series, obviously.

Eighteen years have passed and, slowly, some people have begun to realize the merits of the starring film as well Ben Affleck. A Ben Affleck who first claimed a few years ago that he deeply hates Daredevil, unlike Charlie Cox, who reiterated his love for this film.

But what went wrong with the 2003 film? And, above all, it really is all to be thrown away, or there is a way to appreciate the adventures of today Red Devil?

Let’s start from an objective discourse: Mark Steven Johnson’s writing fails to hide the intrinsic nature of the director. The American filmmaker, in fact, is famous for his works in the field of romantic comedies, as he demonstrated before and after his Daredevil. The result is that the entire film focuses on the love story between Matt Murdock and Elektra, leaving out, for example, the daily life of an alter ego’s advocate Devil.

This wouldn’t even be a major problem, were it not that the cause / effect relationships between the characters barely work. The two lovers do not communicate and this leads them to act in an apparently causal way and then argue with each other like overgrown children. Throughout the film it happens only rarely to empathize with the two heroes and, when this happens, we realize that the reason is to be found in the skill of the two actors and not in the writing of the dialogues.

To the shaky script is then added a scant attention to the past of Matt and a characterization of the villains that makes them walking specks. Even this second point would not be a real problem, if not for the fact of highlighting again the lack of cause / effect in the various key points of the film. We are never told why the police go to arrest Wilson Fisk at the end of the film and the relationship between Devil and Bullseye it is once again comparable to that of two children arguing.

Yet there is something good in Daredevil: his Director’s Cut.

Exit in Blu-ray in 2008, this new edition contains 30 minutes of additional scenes, substantially modifying the film by Johnson. A few lines ago you read some of the criticisms leveled at certain film problems. What is surprising about the Director’s Cut, however, is that these problems find a solution, and most of the film’s criticalities are corrected.

Not only has the film undergone a new edit, but the entire plot management now seems less focused on the romance between Matt and Elektra. In addition, a completely new storyline has been included, which sees our blind lawyer defending a boy (played by the singer Coolio) wrongly accused of murder. This also leads to the indictment of Fisk, making the ending more sensible and correct.

Add a long part dedicated to Matt’s youth and a greater attention to the religious aspect of the character and here that lame film of 2003 becomes, at least, a dignified work and not to be demonized. Of course, some problems remain. Some scenes obviously look ridiculous even nowadays (the playground fight above all), but the final impact is entirely different. Seeing is believing.

So is Daredevil a film to be re-evaluated?

The answer, of course, is certainly not up to us. What we invite you to do, however, is to retrieve the Director’s Cut to have a correct view of a film that, despite its defects, entertains for its entire duration. You may discover, after so many years, that Daredevil is a child of its time, with all the merits and defects of the case. But trust me: the bad superhero movies are others.

It’s not true, “Venom”?!