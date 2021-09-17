Darfo, the new Italian frontier of Bitcoins: here is the first physical store to exchange and train them – BsNews.it

Darfo, in Valle Camonica, is the new bitcoin frontier for the provinces of Brescia and Bergamo. Here, in fact, in via Roma 37 the first Bitcoin Village opened its doors: a physical store where it is possible to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, but also to train and receive assistance on this world.

It is managed by a local engineer, the 34-year-old Valerio Dalla Costa, who has always been passionate about the subject. It is one of the very first physical stores in Italy and the inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 18 September, at 2 pm.



“The project to open a physical Bitcoin store – explains Dalla Costa to BsNews.it – ​​aims to help people understand this technology, providing all the training and assistance to gradually approach this world, very complex, but certainly within everyone’s reach. Unfortunately – he adds – the media often provide partial information and sometimes talk about it without great knowledge of the facts. With the shop we also want to counterbalance this widespread narrative. In reality, Bitcoin is a neutral technology, which gives people all over the world the ability to manage their funds independently without any intermediary.“.

The shop will remain open to the public from Monday to Friday from 18.30 to 20 and on Saturday from 9 to 12.30 (at other times by appointment). For information: [email protected] or 349.2414080.



>>> Click here and receive the most important news of Brescia and its province and service information (accidents, health alerts, traffic and other useful information) directly on your mobile phone by subscribing to our Telegram channel <<<

>>> Click here and subscribe to our newsletter: every day, from 4 in the morning, an e-mail with the latest news published on Brescia and its province <<<

MASKS AGAINST CORONAVIRUS, THE GUIDE

🔴 MASKS, WHICH ARE USEFUL AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

🔴 MASKS, DEEPENING ON DPI FFP2 AND FFP3

🔴 MASKS AGAINST CORONAVIRUS, ADVICE FROM THE EXPERT

🔴 MASKS AGAINST CORONAVIRUS, WHAT YOU NEED TO LOOK FOR NOT TO MAKE THE PURCHASE WRONG

🔴 DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FILTERING AND SURGICAL MASKS

🔴 CORONAVIRUS, WHO SHOULD USE THE MASKS AND WHICH

🔴 MASKS, GLOVES AND HAND SANITIZERS: HOW TO USE THEM

🔴 ARE THE MASKS USED OR NOT?

IMPORTANT NEWS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

🔴 CORONAVIRUS, THE MAP OF THE CONTAGION IN THE BRESCIANO

🔴🔴🔴 HERE ALL THE NEWS PUBLISHED BY BSNEWS.IT ABOUT CORONAVIRUS