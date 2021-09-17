Darfo, the new Italian frontier of Bitcoins: here is the first physical store to exchange and train them – BsNews.it

by
Bitcoin Village, photo from Facebook

Darfo, in Valle Camonica, is the new bitcoin frontier for the provinces of Brescia and Bergamo. Here, in fact, in via Roma 37 the first Bitcoin Village opened its doors: a physical store where it is possible to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, but also to train and receive assistance on this world.

It is managed by a local engineer, the 34-year-old Valerio Dalla Costa, who has always been passionate about the subject. It is one of the very first physical stores in Italy and the inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 18 September, at 2 pm.

“The project to open a physical Bitcoin store – explains Dalla Costa to BsNews.it – ​​aims to help people understand this technology, providing all the training and assistance to gradually approach this world, very complex, but certainly within everyone’s reach. Unfortunately – he adds – the media often provide partial information and sometimes talk about it without great knowledge of the facts. With the shop we also want to counterbalance this widespread narrative. In reality, Bitcoin is a neutral technology, which gives people all over the world the ability to manage their funds independently without any intermediary.“.

The shop will remain open to the public from Monday to Friday from 18.30 to 20 and on Saturday from 9 to 12.30 (at other times by appointment). For information: [email protected] or 349.2414080.


