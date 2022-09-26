Darias announces a personalized and precision medicine plan for the National Health System

Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, has indicated that, to all the fronts that her department has open, a new one is added. Canarian politics has announced that the Government is working on a “5P personalized and precision medicine plan for the National Health System (SNS).”

As explained by Darias, the objective is to update public health centers so that they can use “genetic tests of great value for the diagnosis and prognosis of diseases of great health and social impact“.

Specifically, “it will respond to the need for resources and infrastructure of health centers to carry out genetic and genomic testing“. Within these resources, there will also be those for the “storage, processing and analysis of data derived from them”.

Carolina Darias made this announcement this Monday, during the opening of the III Health Observatory Symposium organized by El Español and Invertia. In her intervention, the minister reviewed the work being carried out by her department and the legislation that is being processed in the health field.

He has admitted that the current legislative agenda is “ambitious” and has justified the steps that have been taken in the Equity Law project. “I am aware that the focus has been on one part,” she has indicated, admitting the controversies surrounding the content of the law on a possible reduction in concerts with private health.

However, he has pointed out that he is committed “to moving forward with the consensus”. “I know it seems impossible, but it is necessary to reach a minimum common understanding. It is never impossible.” And he regrets that the focus of attention, in this legislation, has not been placed on the “extension of rights” that it allows.

He has also exposed the measures against temporality among health professionals who work in the public sector. With the public offerings launched, he has assured that “67,000 health professionals will access the fixity“In addition, Health is working on a new legal framework “to put limits” on temporary contracts.

On the other hand, he highlighted the funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and its use for investment in high-tech equipment and to renew the high-tech equipment of Spanish hospitals, that is, the Inveat plan. To this initiative has been added the donations from the foundation of Amancio Ortega de 10 proton therapy equipment.

Funds that will also be used for the PERTE Vanguard Healthwhich seeks the digitization of National system of health and that “the data travels, not the patients”. This is also part of the interoperable digital public history project.

He also recalled the advances in public health policies and the creation of a State Agency. Also the renewal of the national mental health strategy. Through the emergency telephone that has been launched, 48,000 calls have already been received, of which 2,000 have been passed to 112,771 were suicides in progress.

In addition, he has assured that the pharmaceutical sector will be counted on for the reform and renewal of the Law of Guarantees and Rational Use of Medication.

Vaccination

Darias has highlighted that this Monday the vaccination campaign of the second booster dose of Covid in people over 80 years of age will be launched. “Vaccination against Covid has been a historical process, sustained in collaboration. An example of success and a success”.

Darias has explained that 93% of Spaniards over 12 years of age already have the complete program. And more than 80% of those over 40 at least one booster dose.

