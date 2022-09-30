Darias announces a Personalized Medicine Plan

The fourth dose vaccination campaign will begin shortly for those over 80 years of age and residences. In line with this, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that the Government is working on a ‘5P Personalized and Precision Medicine Plan for the National Health System (SNS)’. This has been expressed in the context of the III Symposium of the Health Observatory. Specifically, this plan seeks to update public health centers. In this way, they can usegenetic testing of great value for the diagnosis and prognosis of diseases with a high health and social impact”.

On the other hand, Darias has mentioned the funds of the INVEAT Plan – Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. Specifically, its use for investment in high-tech equipment. These funds will also be used for the PERTE Salud de Vanguardia, which seeks to digitize the SNS.

In another order of things, he has highlighted the measures against temporality among health professionals in the public sector. Thus, he has recalled that with the public offers launched “67,000 health professionals will access the fixity”. In addition, he has reported on the work in a new legal framework “to put limits” on temporary contracts.

Personalized Medicine Plan

In this same symposium, a group of experts discussed the current situation of the Spanish Health. Thus, in relation to this Personalized Medicine Plan, they have focused their speeches on where it is convenient to put the focus for the future.

Jesús Aguilar, president of the General Council of Official Colleges of Pharmacists, has highlighted the role of the pharmacist. Specifically, he has recalled the ability of pharmacies to cover more functions. Along these lines, Juan Yermo, General Director of Farmaindustria, has called for greater recognition of the strategic value of the pharmaceutical sector: “We believe that we can get much more out of public-private collaboration and turn Spain into an international medicine production hub ”. Yermo has also called for greater regulatory stability, as well as recognizing incremental innovation. For his part, Juan Abarca, president of the IDIS Foundation, has insisted on thinking about patients and the problems they have in accessing medicines.

In any case, all the rapporteurs have agreed when requesting a greater coordination and collaboration between the different agents of the health system. All this to put the patient at the center of the SNS.