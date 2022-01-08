Dario, the medical guard who fights with his bare hands every day for better health

He is little more than a boy, but he has already studied a lot, he graduated from the University of Catanzaro, specialized, he made his professional experiences rather qualifying at the Chieti clinical hospital.

However, he always remains a boy, a determined and determined young doctor, indeed: is a medical guard, a bad term to indicate who lives the medicine of the territory in the field, perhaps the most mistreated, often mortified, with the doctors mostly left alone in unacceptable places, at the mercy of the disadvantaged and even deranged. The medical guards operate in the trenches, and especially at night they become victims of threats and even aggressions. And in times of widespread infections, it has become one high-risk profession.

Dario Antonio Silletta he works as a medical guard in one of the many municipalities of our land. Just recently he was alerted by one of his daughter elderly lady who was not well at all. It doesn’t take long to get home, and that’s already a positive sign. Here he immediately understands that the case is presented with a certain gravity. So with determination and courage he does something that not all doctors do: he does not send the elderly lady to the emergency room, he does not discharge the responsibility for a decision on others. He could do it very well, instead decides to face the cas directly and immediatelyor: immediately a drip, then some punctures; while he remains in place and monitors the evolution of the case step by step. In the meantime, he has specific analyzes and before leaving he asks to be informed at any time.

The next day he would come back to visit the lady who slowly seems to recover, and is better.

The woman’s daughter calls him back after a couple of days and he returns to see the condition of the old woman, who continues to get better. Eventually the crisis is over.

I have told this fact, a small fact, perhaps marginal, yet significant. Which I touched directly.

What should be business as usual has now become almost an event. Just to understand what conditions we are in. With health care in chaos, but in serious conditions even before Covid; with the National Health System no longer able to guarantee essential levels of assistance, because there are no doctors, no staff, no equipment and hospitals lack everything.

The figure of the general practitioner, the family doctor, has been transformed over time into that of a bureaucrat called to write recipes. Then he can’t do anything else. But there are even many areas where the general practitioner is missing because those who have retired have not been replaced, while the medical guards remain uncovered.

A total disaster exacerbated by the pandemic which plunged the emergency rooms into chaos and forced them to transform the traditional wards into Covid wards.

In this disaster, the little story of the young doctor, the medical guard I told you about above, who gave us a beautiful lesson of how, even in an emergency, one can do one’s duty with commitment, discipline and seriousness. Without discharging the responsibilities onto others, assuming the risk of deciding upon oneself. Imagine if we all did this in all professions and in every activity. We will probably have a better Italy, starting from the small and from the bottom.

“When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change”Writes on his Facebook profile dr. Dario Antonio Silletta. Which is the translation of a famous sentence by the Chinese philosopher Lao Tsé, well known in English: “When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.”

Here you are, changing the perspective, that is the way of looking at things, everything can change, everything becomes different, positive.

It is probably with these eyes that the young doctor, and many like him, has to face every day, every night, the many needs and urgencies that the profession places before him. Thus, with few means, even with his bare hands, thanks to his knowledge and determination, he manages to face and solve apparently very complicated cases, sometimes even impossible.