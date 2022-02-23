Here comes the confirmation of a new title for Nintendo Switch. This has been announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to the shared Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II It will arrive on the hybrid console at the end of the year. Remember that in the past those responsible had already shared that they did not rule out its relaunch. It is the first time that this sequel has come to a Nintendo platform, unlike the first installment.

This is the shared message:

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II for Nintendo Switch

For now we do not have a more specific release date, so we will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, you can find the premise and trailer for this title below:

The sequel to Baldurs Gate: Dark Alliance is here. Get back into the skin of an adventurer and launch yourself into the lands of the Forgotten Realms in a installment of this saga. In true Diablo style, fight against all kinds of enemies and creatures taken from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and get hooked on the addictive role-playing component included in the game. Dark Alliance II includes the 3.5 rules of Dungeons & Dragons that allow characters to advance to unsuspected levels, and much will depend on how you spend and use the experience gained to get unique abilities from them. Get ready for an adventure that will blow your mind!

