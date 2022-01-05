Dark chocolate: that’s why nutritionists recommend it

Good to eat in bites or melted, the dark chocolate delights the palate and is also good for health. Often times, when you eat chocolate, you are afraid of gaining weight, of doing harm to the organism in some way and in keeping with those annoying feelings of guilt that punctually put in front of a promise: that of not eating it anymore. next day.

It then turns out that it is a promise that has never been kept and it is better this way because dark chocolate, if eaten, in the right quantities, only brings benefits to our body. Precisely for this reason i nutritionists they are the first to give the green light to its consumption in an amount between 20 and 50 grams per day. Excellent antioxidant, the dark has several beneficial functions. From heart protection to blood pressure to a good mood. Here are all the properties of dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate, characteristics

When we talk about dark chocolate we refer to that made up of at least 45% cocoa mass and 26% cocoa butter. The calories contained vary according to the brand because, consequently, its composition varies. As a guideline, it can be said that 100 grams of product contain approx 500 Kcal.

Be careful, however, when choosing between supermarket shelves. In order to talk about chocolate that is good for you, you need to choose the one that contains at least 70% cocoa. The first production of dark chocolate on the initiative of Rodolphe Lindt in Bern dates back to 1879 while, for the first bar, it was expected until 1923 thanks to the intuition of Frank Mars in Chicago.

Dark chocolate, the reasons to eat it

How many times after eating chocolate have we said “ enough from tomorrow “? Nothing could be more wrong if you use the right precautions. In fact, experts say that eating a portion of dark chocolate every day 20 to the 50 grams is good. There are many reasons. Let’s start with the fact that dark chocolate is a powerful one antioxidant and, therefore, it fights the formation of free radicals and the aging of cells.

Not only that, it is also good for the heart by preventing the risks of heart attack and of stroke because it has the ability to keep arteries flexible. This tasty product is also good for blood pressure by helping to keep it within “normal” parameters. The presence of flavonoidsit would also help keep the bad cholesterol threshold low.

Another positive feature that must be taken into account is that which concerns the purely psychological aspect. Several studies confirm that flux contributes to the release process of endorphins, or the substances of good humor. Nothing strange then when we feel more satisfied when we eat a little. Its consumption would also improve cognitive abilities.

Dark chocolate, when you shouldn’t eat it

While dark chocolate is healthy in the quantities recommended by experts, there are some people who would do well to do without it. This, for example, in cases where you suffer from migraine, because the presence of betaphenylethylamine would favor the onset of this problem. And then, again, in cases where there is a pathology linked to the presence of calculations kidney and liver disease. Even women in pregnancy they should do without it due to the high presence of caffeine, not recommended during the gestation period.