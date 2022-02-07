Dark circles fillers: everything you need to know about cosmetic medicine treatment without a scalpel

Dark circles filler: everything you need to know

Two influencers on Tik-Tok, Sara Carsten And Abby Roberts, teach how to draw black semicircles under the eyes, while Carolina Crescentini has always said that “dark circles are a natural gift”. Lucky them. It must be said, however, that it is not easy for everyone to accept having a marked look, also because it often makes you immediately look more tired and quickly gives you a few more years. “Between masks and video calls on Zoom we have all become merciless judges of ourselves and the part that concerns the eyes is constantly in the spotlight,” he says. Maria Teresa Saliani, aesthetic doctor in Modugno (Bari). “Patients complain of a tired appearance that often depends on the combination of three factors: the slightly lowered eyelid, dark circles and fine lines around the eyes. three different steps and with three dedicated methodsincluding filler for dark circles “.

In first step injections of botulinum toxin are performed: they ‘open’ the gaze, lift it and immediately give a more rested air. “At a later time we intervene with the filler in the area under the eyes “, adds the aesthetic doctor.” It is a hyaluronic acid with a filling but very particular action: Allergan, a leading company in the sector, offers one with the so-called Vycross technology that is easily integrated in the dermis without creating swelling and with a rather lasting effect, of about a year, a year and a half “.

To make the introduction of the filler even softer, since the part is very vascularized and can easily create hematomas, the specialist uses a cannula in order to make a single injection and then distribute the product. “If the patient has a very flattened and emptied cheekbone part, some injections are also performed here”, continues Maria Teresa Saliani, “otherwise we move on to treatment of crow’s feet: in this case a hyaluronic acidbut not filler, but bio-revitalizing, with a liquid formulation, which smoothes the skin “.

Not all dark circlesHowever, they are equal. “There are those caused by the emptying of adipose tissue due to age that are formed after the age of forty, ”he explains Carlo Borriello, aesthetic doctor in Lucca and Milan. “Or that congenital dark shadow under the eyes due to a very thin skin: let’s say right away that the latter is impossible to treat, because, if you did a filling, it would produce a ‘fake’ swelling, even less pleasant”.

In the first case, which is to “classic” dark circle, typical of people over 40, good results are obtained with hyaluronic acid. “Attention, however, it must be a very fluid type, it must be injected little by little (at best one more) and the precision and experience of the doctor is very important”, warns Borriello. “The part is very delicate and the risk of stagnation or swelling is frequent. For the bagson the other hand, the method of choice is surgical blepharoplasty, albeit with the laser it can reduce swelling. Lumenis, the Israeli giant in the sector, offers UltraPulse, a CO2 ablative technology with very high energy concentrated in a short duration pulse that ensures high performance with minimal discomfort. “The heat on the one hand has a tightening action by reducing excess tissue,” he comments Marco Bartolucci, surgeon at the Sotherga clinic in Milan, who uses the machine, “on the other hand it stimulates the production of new elastic fibers”. The session lasts about ten minutes, it is not painful, it causes a little redness that can be reduced with makeup. “You can perform a recap after a month, a month and a half, but the device is very targeted and precise and also indicated in the case of droopy eyelids”. The refresh action is guaranteed.

