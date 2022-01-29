Dark Herring hits the Play Store: 470 Android apps attacked by malware

New alarm for android users. Dark Herring malware hits the Play Store and is present in 470 Android apps to date

Not the best of moments for all users Android, who are seeing their cybersecurity attacked by phishing and malware attempts. We told you a few days ago about BRATA, the dangerous virus that aims to steal bank data and reset smartphones to factory data.

According to what the Zimperium zLabs experts report, there is another alarm bell for many people in possession of an Android device. Is called Dark Herring, and it is a malware that is already present in ben 470 app downloadable on the Google Play Store. To date, they have been affected 100 million users all over the world.

Malware Dark Herring, what are the risks for the victims

According to what was told to Zimperium zLabs, the malware Dark Herring it appeared for the first time in March 2020 and – in almost two years – managed to spread to 70 countries (affecting over 100 million users). Are approximately 470 Play Store apps infected. Google checks have been effectively avoided, taking advantage of code obfuscation and loading hundreds of infected apps in a short time, so as to deceive the system.

But what are the risks associated with this software? Also according to the words of the experts, there would be an encryption string that refers to the server of Amazon Web Services. Very dangerous instructions, because they lead users to infected file downloads. The risk is to automatically be charged sums around $ 15 a month, in addition to the theft of sensitive data. By clicking on this link you can access the list of all affected apps yourself, provided by GitHub. In case you have any on your smartphone, the advice is to delete them as soon as possible.