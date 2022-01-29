Dark Knight movies from shortest to longest

We recently found out that The Batman will run for 3 hours. Matt Reeves decides to go big, giving life to what could be a new Dark Knight trilogy. And now, while on the web we continue to compare the 3 hours of the film to those of Endgame, we ask ourselves: how long do other batman movies last?

Until now they are seven films exclusively dedicated to the Dark Knight (not counting the other appearances): two directed by Tim Burton, two by Joel Schumacher and three by Christopher Nolan. So here they are in order, from shortest to longest.

The shortest film of all is Batman Forever, directed by Schumacher and which sees Val Kilmer in the role of the protagonist. According to the director, in truth, the first montage of the film lasted around 2 hours and 40 minutes. However, the numerous cuts made by the production have considerably reduced the scope of the work, bringing it to just 121 minutes, or 2 hours and 1 minute. Would you have liked to see the full movie?

Immediately afterwards there is once again Schumacher, with Batman & Robin. The film, which received good but lower than expected, lasted a few minutes longer than the previous one: 125 minutes. Released in 1997, a very different response from the public was expected, but it did not arrive. Indeed, it is thought that a drop in receipts was due precisely to the bad judgment of the spectators, who with word of mouth made everyone unwilling to go and see it. The result? Schumacher did not have a third film.

Then there are the equal merits two films directed by Tim Burton, who with their 126 minutes they stop at the third last place on this list. The films, released in 1989 and 92 respectively, featured historian Michael Keaton as Batman. And he, now, will make his return as the character in the DCEU.

Then there is, of course, the Nolan trilogy, whose films always stand out not only for their great complexity, but also for their often very extended duration. The shortest of the trilogy he directed is precisely the first: Batman Begins. The 2005 film introduced a convincing Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, and was very well received despite its demanding 140 minutes. But this is still nothing.

In fact, the second chapter of Nolan’s trilogy follows, The dark Knight, which raises the stakes to 152 minutes, or 2 hours and 32. Of quality, of course. However, the longest is the last one, with which the director has decided to go big: The Dark Knight – The Return, which lasts 164 minutes, or 2 hours and 44 minutes. A time that has given him the primacy from 2012 to today, and that with the release of The Batman by Reeves will take him to second place in the ranking of the longest films dedicated to Bruce Wayne.