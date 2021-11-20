Dark over Peng Shuai, now China risks a sports boycott

The risk of an international boycott at the next Winter Olympics to be held at the end of January in Beijing increases, after the statements by US President Joe Biden, who admitted that he is “evaluating the possibility that US athletes will not participate in Beijing 2022” due to the repeated violations of human rights, and in particular the ferocious persecution against ethnic Uyghurs in the border region of Xinjiang. Biden added that the recent virtual meeting with Xi Jinping – which seemed to have marked a decisive relaxation in relations between the two superpowers, after the constant deterioration of recent times – has “nothing to do” with the hypothesis of a US boycott. But there is another story – with potentially dramatic outcomes – which increases the chances of China’s “sporting” isolation, the mysterious disappearance of the internationally renowned Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who disappeared into thin air a few weeks after having reported having suffered sexual harassment by a high-level Chinese politician, former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli.

After literally “disappeared into thin air” – while repeated attempts to contact her by friends and colleagues, and even those of the local press, failed one after the other – yesterday, however, not Peng “appeared”, but a mysterious email – with a more than doubtful authenticity – in which the tennis player would say that she is fine and that she has hidden “for safety reasons”.

The reaction from the International Women’s Tennis Federation, the powerful Woman Tennis Association WTA, was immediate: “We call for a full and transparent investigation into player Peng Shuai’s sexual assault allegations against a former senior Chinese leader. […] and in the absence of quick responses we are ready for a boycott “Steve Simon, number one of the WTA told CNN, adding that he is ready to give up the 10 tournaments scheduled in 2022.” We are prepared to withdraw our activities and face all the problems that will follow – Simon told CNN, “because rape accusations are more important than business” and “women must be respected and not censored, in sport as in any other situation”.

For his part, the alleged harasser, Zhang Gaoli, who was also a member of the CCP Politburo Standing Committee from 2013 to 2018, never reacted to Peng’s allegations. And among the Chinese press loyal to the regime – that is, practically all – only the director of the government tabloid Global Times, Hu Xijin, spoke on the matter, writing on Twitter that he did not believe at all that the Chinese tennis star was the victim of retaliation. “As a person familiar with the Chinese system, I don’t think Peng Shuai has received the pressure and repression the foreign media speculates for the things people have been talking about,” tweeted Hu.

After Wednesday, the English-language channel CGTN, which is part of the Chinese media giant CCTV, had released the screenshot of the email attributed to Peng – and which would have been sent to the WTA – containing the tennis player’s “reassurances”, Simon has reiterated to CNN the doubts about the authenticity of the message in which, among other things, the champion would completely retract, calling them “false”, her accusations against Zhang. “I am quite certain that it is a staging” insisted the number 1 of the WTA. “If she was forced to write it, if anyone wrote it for her, we don’t know, but until we talk to her in person we won’t be reassured at all,” concluded Simon.

In a post that appeared on social media earlier this month – and deleted by China’s efficient censorship machine less than half an hour later – Peng, 35, said she was forced into sex by the former deputy minister in 2019, and to maintain a sexual relationship with him until October. As we can see, these are very serious accusations, all the more so because they are addressed to one of the powerful of Xi Jimping’s China, and which explode like a bomb in a country like China where the issue of violence against women remains little investigated and still less discussed, and where the timid attempts to “export” the Mee Too movement have yielded almost nil results. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has so far refused to comment on the allegations, saying it was not a foreign policy matter, while another spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, questioned by reporters about the WTA statement, said. to know nothing of the matter.

Several attempts by Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post to get in touch with Peng resulted in nothing. A member of her team, who refused to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, admitted that he was no longer able to reach her: “I tried to call her a few times after friends told me about her post, but I was unable to contact her, ”he told the former British colony’s main newspaper. “Where’s Peng Shuai ?, both former world number one Chris Evert and French / American tennis player Alizé Cornet asked publicly. “Peng’s allegations are very disturbing,” the latter wrote on Twitter, and added: “I have known Peng since he was 14; We should all be worried, because this is serious business: where is it? Is it safe? Any information about her is very important right now, ”Evert tweeted. Also through the same social media, Alizé Cornet expressed her concern by tweeting “Let’s not stay silent” adding the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, which quickly went viral.

Solidarity also came from other tennis colleagues, such as Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, both of whom have publicly asked for clarification on the fate of Peng. As a result, Osaka’s social profile has been blacked out in China, thus suffering a similar treatment to that of the German footballer, of Turkish origin, Mesut Özil last autumn. After his complaint against China’s mistreatment of Xinjiang Uyghurs, in fact, China no longer broadcast the matches of his club, Arsenal, which then ended up isolating him, for fear of further Chinese retaliation. Ozil’s avatar was even deleted from the Komani Pro Evolution Soccer video game.

Peng boasts a respectable cursus honoris: she was number one in the world in doubles in 2014, as well as the first Chinese player to reach a top ranking after winning doubles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. And ‘disappeared immediately after the publication of his post, which, as we have said, also quickly disappeared from the Chinese web, following the same fate then affected by the vast majority of messages and comments relating to Peng’s accusations on the Internet and on platforms of Chinese social media. All “filtered” by the highly efficient “Great Firewall” of censorship.

Gender-based violence by one’s partners, husbands or companions remains a taboo for women in China, who still today suffer from a culture strongly marked by machismo, which still tries to relegate them to that “domestic space”, a legacy of the Confucian vision , within which the woman had to remain, submissive and defenseless to the wills and wills of the man.

China adopted legislation against domestic violence only in 2015, which officially entered into force in March 2016, but with characteristics that make it completely inadequate and insufficient to effectively counteract that which – thanks also to courageous complaints such as those of the young woman He – now looms as a national emergency. In fact, the law establishes that the act of domestic violence constitutes a civil infringement, not a criminal offense. While it is estimated that at least one in four married women in China has suffered violence from their partner.

According to a 2015 report from the Supreme People’s Court, nearly 10 percent of intentional homicide cases involve episodes of domestic violence. But for a long time government employees, both lawyers and judges, have shown little attention and even less understanding for violence against women.

In 2018, two years after the new law went into effect, Equality, a women’s rights organization based in Beijing, provided the latest available data on femicides in China in a report. It documents 533 cases of homicide due to domestic violence in the country in the approximately 600 days monitored by the study, between March 1, 2016 and October 31, 2017, which caused the deaths of at least 635 adults and children, including neighbors and passersby. In the period under review, the average of domestic killings was therefore equal to one per day and the vast majority of victims were women.