Dark Shadows: all the curiosities about the film with Johnny Depp and Eva Green

Consecrated thanks to films such as Batman, Edward Scissorhands And Big Fish – Stories of an incredible life, Tim Burton in 2012 gave birth to an adaptation of a famous gothic soap opera aired in the second half of the sixties. Entitled Dark Shadows (review here), just like the original series, this is considered one of Burton’s latest titles most adhering to his unmistakable style. Among vampires, witches and other creatures, a particularly intricate story is built here, full of twists and family plots that lead to the discovery of the demons inherent in every family.

Written by Seth Grahame-Smith, the film reunites Burton with some of his most recurring actors, starting with the inevitable Johnny Depp and his wife Helena Bonham Carter. Everything comes alive thanks to colorful scenographies, which enrich the film with a particularly suggestive atmosphere that is the background to a story that is tinged with comedy, drama and horror. All elements well received by critics and audiences and which have led the film to establish itself as a good economic success, with some criticisms addressed, however, to the development of the story and some of the protagonists.

For Burton fans, Dark Shadows is a title not to be missed, which proposes its classic characteristics and anticipates elements that have become more present in his subsequent films, from Big Eyes to Miss Peregrine – The boys’ house special. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to the possible sequel. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Dark Shadows: the plot of the movie

The story begins in 1760, when an English aristocratic family, the Collins spouses and their only son Barnabas they leave for the Thirteen colonies. When they reached Maine, they built a mansion they called Collinwood and founded a fish company that expands, giving rise to a small town, Collinsport. Barnabas grows up and, although educated according to sound principles, becomes a bold boy and a true playboy. But when it seduces and abandons Angelique Bouchard, a maid serving at his mansion, the latter begins in revenge to destroy his life through the use of black magic. After killing all of his loved ones, the woman transforms him into a vampire, burying him in a coffin for eternity.

In 1972, however, Barnabas wakes up there where he had been confined and after having freed himself from his captivity he decides to return home. Before his eyes, however, the ruin of the Collins family is revealed, with the problematic heirs who find themselves having to manage the crisis of the fishing company. Between the depressed matriarch Elizabeth, the rebel Carolyn and other members still, Barnabas therefore finds himself having to relate to them in an attempt to revive the fortunes of the family. In particular, he will be particularly attracted to the maid Victoria Winters, which reminds him of a past love. Soon, however, he will have to defend all this from the evil Angelique, who has sworn eternal hatred to the Collins.

Dark Shadows: the cast of the film

As anticipated, to interpret the vampire Barnabas Collins there is the trusted one Johnny Depp, here on his eighth collaboration with Burton. The actor has always declared himself a huge fan of the 1960s series and it was he who convinced Burton to make this project together. To prepare for the role, Depp went on a strict diet, in order to be as emaciated as possible. He also studied the stiffness and elegance of Jonathan Frid, the interpreter of Barnabas in the series, but also drew inspiration from the performance of Max Schreck in Nosferatu. For the role of the perfidious Angelique there is instead Eva Green, here on his first of three collaborations with Burton.

In the role of the matriarch Elizabeth, on the other hand, there is the actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who returns to work with Burton after being Catwoman for him in Batman – The Return. It was Pfeiffer herself, attracted to the project, who requested a role in the film, which she is not used to doing normally. In the role of doctor Julia Hoffman there is instead Helena Bonham Carter, Burton’s ex-wife, here on their last collaboration after their divorce in 2014. Playing the beautiful Victoria is instead Bella Heathcote. The cast is completed by the actors Jonny Lee Miller as Roger Collins, Gulliver McGrath in those of David Collins, Jackie Earl Haley as caretaker Willie e Chloe Grace Moretz in the role of troubled teenager Carolyn.

Dark Shadows 2: the sequel to the film

Before the film even hit theaters, actress Michelle Pfeiffer had declared herself hopeful about making a sequel. From that moment, rumors began to circulate about the desire to create a real franchise around Dark Shadows, with more films to be produced. However, it was Barton himself who curbed these speculations, stating that in his idea there were no sequels to be made. The open ending of the film, in fact, is not to be understood as a desire to resume the story in further feature films, but as a tribute to the structure of the soap operas, to which Dark Shadows belongs. To date, therefore, there seem to be no further plans to bring Barnabas and his family back to the big screen.

Dark Shadows: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of Dark Shadows thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Saturday 18 December at 21:00 On the canal 20 Mediaset.

Source: IMDb