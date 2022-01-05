Dark Shadows film tonight on tv: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

Dark Shadows is the film tonight on tv Wednesday 5 January 2022 broadcast in the late evening on Italia 1. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

Dark Shadows film tonight on tv: cast and profile

GENRE: Drama, Horror, Fantasy

YEAR 2012

DIRECTOR: Tim Burton

CAST: Johnny Depp, Eva Green, Jackie Earle Haley, Bella Heathcote, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Chloë Grace Moretz, Thomas McDonell, Gulliver McGrath, Jonny Lee Miller, Christopher Lee, Alice Cooper

DURATION: 113 minutes

Dark Shadows movie tonight on tv: plot

In the year 1752, the Collins family, father Joshua, mother Naomi together with their young son Barnabas leave Liverpool in England and set sail for America in search of a new life. In the new country, the British immigrant couple makes a fortune. Their son the rich and domineering Barnabas (Johnny Depp), a hardened playboy, has the world at his feet, or at least the town of Collinwood Manor. But Barnabas breaks the heart of one of his many female conquests, Angelique Brouchard (Eva Green). The woman is actually a witch and in revenge she condemns him to a fate worse than death: she transforms him into a vampire and buries him alive.

Two centuries later in 1972 Barnabas was released from his grave by chance. In fact, his coffin was opened during construction excavations. He is thus catapulted into a world he does not know. Returning to Collinwood Manor, he finds that his once grand property has fallen into disrepair. He sets out on the trail of his descendants and finds himself grappling with a series of disturbing characters and dark secrets that prompted matriarch Elizabeth (Michelle Pfeiffer) to seek the help of psychiatrist Julia Hoffman (Helena Bonham Carter).

Dark Shadows film tonight on tv: curiosity

When Michelle Pfeiffer heard there was going to be a film adaptation of the 1966 film, she did something very rare for her: she called Tim Burton asking for a part.

For his role as Barnabas Collins, Johnny Depp lost a lot of pounds.

Alice Cooper was transformed into a younger version of himself using only makeup and lighting. No CGI was used.

They proposed their auditions for the role of Angelique Anne Hathaway, Lindsay Lohan and Jennifer Lawrence.

Dark Shadows streaming

Dark Shadows streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

Dark Shadows movie tonight on tv: trailer

