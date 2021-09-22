Dark Souls: 10 years in Lordran

Sometimes the years go by really too fast. In autumn 2011 (and, precisely, the 22 September 2011) went out Dark Souls, a video game that, well before evolving into a trilogy, established itself as one of the largest and most innovative videogame works both of his generation (the seventh, for those who love precision) and absolutely.

A exceptional dark fantasy, still played and interpreted in the most disparate way, as well as in full disregard of the fact that inside everything that can be discovered has been discovered. A host of fans that we have joined once again after a decade. Yet another return to Lordran… or the realization that we never actually left there? Read on to understand it.

The loving deception of Dark Souls

Dark Souls he solves the basics of his storyline as soon as you select “New Game”. In a tired and decadent world where nothing remains but to be lulled into the memory of a distant prosperity, we impersonate an Undead who, by fate or by determination, will become the tip of the balance of a dramatic and millenary situation. To do so, like many before him he will venture into the small but dense Lordran, home of those gods (or presumed such) who at the beginning of everything found the Souls of the Lords in the primordial Fire and with it they won the Dragons starting the Era. of fire.

Dark Souls was released on September 22, 2011

Our character lives and survives in a hostile but meaningful dark fantasy setting, undergoing a severe progression in which every mistake costs dearly and where, especially at the beginning, one is very wrong. A structure that however lovingly deceives him, as thanks to its balance it becomes malleable like clay and encourages exploration under the veil of the strong emphasis on fighting.

Dark Souls it therefore reveals itself as a continuous discovery, from areas to objects but above all of its increasingly obscure mysteries, never explained but fascinating as part of a contextual construction where everything is linked to the others and above all has its own coherence and purpose.

Dark Souls, or the academic souls

Dark Souls, by now we know, it is a videogame built on the semiotics of contrasts and contextual and narrative recursion. A comparison that, obeying its nature of dark fantasy, sweeps away the conflict between good versus evil (fascinating but also childish) to highlight the one between the uncut and the contaminated, between the white and the corrupt.

The human of Dark Souls it finds its nature in the Dark Sign, the opposite bond to an existence that can be defined as biological. The Dark Sign is a curse that contaminates life with death, a vicious circle where humans groped in a night made eternal by a stream of time that is distorted (or “stagnant”, translating Japanese more literally).

The recursion ofenunciative process of facing enemies, exploring environments and collecting objects (and having to actually repeat it at every death or rest) is both academic and metavideoludic. It is academic in that it has its roots in all fairy tales and chivalrous poems, who used these steps to build very rich plots of characters and businesses.

Instead, it is metavideoludic because it speaks to the player, elevating his somewhat neotenic habit of repeating things to mechanics not out of obsession but out of self-improvement. A world that once known becomes almost a strange “home”, a “playground” where you can develop a different, unique and unrepeatable character each time.

Dark Souls: nothing is created and nothing is destroyed

But as Lucretius (and Democritus before him) said nothing comes from nothing, e Dark Souls is no exception. In its extraordinary inspiration and atmosphere, the universe given birth by Hidetaka Miyazaki and his collaborators draws its origin and inspiration from numerous sources of both Western and Eastern fantasy literature. One of the biggest is undoubtedly Berserk, the famous dark fantasy manga by Kentaro Miura. We talked about it recently, in the special dedicated to the mangaka and his untimely death in May of this year. Nevertheless Dark Souls it is not only that: it is therefore worthwhile to report some other less obvious references.

Miyazaki’s sources of inspiration were manifold

One might think that FromSoftware’s initial impulse towards fantasy comes from the ubiquitous Dungeons & Dragons, but Miyazaki’s inspiration actually comes from Sorcery!, a series of librigames written by Steve Jackson in the Eighties and known here in Italy thanks to Edizioni EL, a Trieste publishing house (they are the same as Lone wolf/Lone Wolf by Joe Dever) who published them in the same decade with the title Spell!.

At a videogame level Miyazaki however has always admitted that his revelation was ICO: Fumito Ueda’s debut masterpiece made him understand the narrative possibilities of the medium.

Let me dream, Wyvern! (cit)

Miyazaki’s degree in social science then led him to be a keen observer of reality, in and out of the entertainment world, and this was pretty obvious even before Dark Souls. From Lovecraft (inspiration for Bloodborne) to George RR Martin (creator of Game of thrones and with whom he is currently co-writing Elden Ring), it was recently revealed that the director also documented himself with the works of Umberto Eco, a choice also predictable given the very semiotic approach of his videogame works.

Familiar places, ten years later

Other references already discovered are the ancestor-series King’s Field and many board games; among the latter there is Dragon Pass (1980), named by Miyazaki himself as the influence in the interview featured in the book Dark Souls Design Works.

On a more cinematic level, on the other hand, we can find at least two important quotes: the Primordial Serpents Frampt and Kaathe have a dualism that is very reminiscent of the two mirror dragons Falkor and Fùcur de The Neverending Story by Michael Ende; their aesthetic, under the reptilian aspect, is instead based on the homonymous film adaptation of the book, directed by Wolfgang Petersen and distributed in 1984. More on the modern, the flights of self-propelled stairs in Archives of the Duke from Dark Souls are inspired by the stairs of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, as well as Catarina’s face of Sieglinde is a digital reconstruction of Emma Watson’s when she played Hermione Granger in the wizard films.

The tolling of a distant bell

But Dark Souls is a video game that also talks about humanity, both with a capital letter and a lowercase one. The concept of that “Black fairy”, deliberately introduced in passing with the mention of the Stealth Dwarf in the opening movie, it hides ideas both at the level of silent narration and in the dynamics of the game itself. After context and narrative construction, multiplayer is probably the third component it has earned Dark Souls the safe conduct of videogame history.

From Software’s grueling game clashes have become a gaming icon

Whether they are honorable or evil deeds, small or grand, sensible or foolish, Dark Souls continuously gives the possibility to see what happens in his world, as well as gives the possibility to help yourself against that or that threat too big for just one.

At the time there were those who described this system as a kind of “Virtual camaraderie”, but the passing of the years and video games has taught us that first of all it is a reciprocal holding out the hand, not only for (trivial?) sharing an experience but because it is right to help in order to be helped. The ability to both collaborate and fight, the messages on the ground and the ghosts of players engaged in your own journey highlight the sly paradox of a video game that is said to be lonely but in reality seeks company.

Conclusion: the silent song of Fire

Between September and October of this year (depending on where in the world you are) Dark Souls will be ten years old. Similar to what happened with Assassin’s Creed II, Enough time has passed for us to begin to understand the importance of this video game but too little for us to fully understand its impact. A challenging and “spicy” video game, so well built that with each new game you always have the impression of being able to discover something new, even when you know very well that it is not there.

What time has made us understand so far, beyond the “magic formulas” of game design, is that Dark Souls wins the test of time because he has tried and succeeded in his own way towards the evolution of medium videogame. An intimate fusion of storytelling and gameplay, born in the fire and which exploits the coherence of a topographically correct environment to stage a collective challenge that becomes a choral story, as well as a great warning about how crazy unlimited power is.

And so, as always … see you in Lordran.