Dark Souls 3: A very serious vulnerability puts your PC at risk, be careful!

If you are playing Dark Souls 3 on PC, attention: in the last few hours a possible very serious vulnerability has emerged that can put your privacy and your personal data at risk. The information emerged from a Discord group, of which we do not know the name and immediately published on the Elden Ring subreddit. Yes, because the next game from FromSoftware could also be affected.

What happened to the PC version of Dark Souls 3? There is simply an RCE exploit present. RCE is the abbreviation for Remote Code Execution. The game code can also be started remotely and this would allow hackers to use the computer without any kind of permission. This is a very serious exploit, which could allow hackers to control your PC and do whatever they want. Including, of course, installing malware, stealing login credentials, banking information, and installing miner for cryptocurrency mining.

As reported on Reddit, in addition to Dark Souls 3 also the code of Elden Ring it could be subject to the same, identical exploit. This is because according to some sources it is very likely that FromSoftware has decided to reuse not only the same engine, but also a practically identical code structure. At the moment, of course, we invite you to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for any official news about it from the development team. As for the game already available on the market, there are few possible things to do to protect yourself, including obviously uninstalling the game.

It is now possible for Dark Souls 3 invaders to run code on your PC without permission. AKA RCE, Remote Code Execution. This same hack is possible in Elden Ring. from Eldenring

FromSoftware has not yet expressed itself on the matter and will hardly do so this weekend. We don’t know if Dark Souls 3’s vulnerability can be patched or needed a stronger fit, such as removing the game build from Steam. We therefore look forward to further news and announcements about it directly from the Japanese developers.