Dark Souls 3 and Elden Ring, very serious vulnerability discovered on PC – Nerd4.life

Dark Souls 3 and most likely also Elden Ring suffer on PC of a very serious vulnerability which may allow users who invade us to take possession of our system.

We know there are several similarities between Elden Ring and Dark Souls 3, but the question goes beyond pure aesthetics to embrace the actual game code and its possible weaknesses, underlined precisely by the terrible discovery made a few hours ago.

In practice, users who invade us during the game have the possibility of using a function called remote code execution which does exactly what you imagine: it executes code remotely.

This means that a hacker it can literally take over our system, steal personal data and passwords, use our PC as a proxy for illegal activities or as a mining machine, and more.

It seems that the vulnerability has already been exploited by some attackers and the first evidence of what happened is beginning to appear on the net, but it is not known whether the problem has always been present or when it was discovered by those who have an interest in exploiting it.

Now that the matter has become public, the hope is that From Software and Bandai Namco will act quickly to release a hotfix that can plug the flaw and perhaps investigate any violations that have occurred so far.