Dark Souls, Bandai Namco accused of knowing about vulnerabilities for years – Nerd4.life

The series of Dark Souls suffers from a very serious vulnerability on PC, which allows users who invade our game to execute code remotely, with potentially disastrous consequences. Well, the players who have identified the flaw accuse Bandai Namco from know of the situation for years and of having done nothing to remedy it.

As soon as the problem became public, the publisher closed all the servers of the Dark Souls series, perhaps forever, and it is clear that fans are concerned about the possible repercussions on the online sector of Elden Ring, which most likely suffers from the same drawback.

Why did the vulnerability become public knowledge? Because the user who discovered it, last December, wrote at least twice to Bandai Namco’s technical support, attaching a whole series of documents to prove the veracity and seriousness of the problem, but received no response.

Frustrated by the situation, he made arrangements to take it to Twitch and show the exploit how it worked, albeit in this case without serious consequences. As reported, in fact, the possibility of execute code remotely theoretically allows invaders to turn our PC into a proxy for illegal activities, steal our data, and more.

Well, after watching the video other people revealed that they encountered the same vulnerability and still others a long time ago, as early as 2019, and to have reported everything to Bandai Namco but even then to no avail.

“I’ve been involved in moding several games with an online component and none of them come close to the approximation level of Dark Souls series networking,” explained the user who reported the latest vulnerability to VGC’s microphones.

“It seems that the online sector is glued to a single player game, with no concern for the safety. “