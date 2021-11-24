Dark Souls is Best Game Ever at the 2021 Golden Joystick Awards

During the ceremony that awarded the GOTY to Resident Evil Village during the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, the jury of the famous videogame festival decreed Dark Souls as the winner of the Ultimate Game of All Time, the prestigious award for the Best Game Ever.

FromSoftware’s soulslike masterpiece was part of a shortlist that included a total of 20 video games, representing the approximately 1.1 million titles marketed on all platforms over the last 50 years.

The list of the twenty most beautiful games of all time has been drawn up starting from the indications offered by the editors of EDGE Magazine and Retro Gamer Magazine, with the addition of the GOTY winners in past editions of the Golden Joystick Awards. Once the list of candidates was finalized, it was submitted to the judgment of the fans who participated in the online voting. In addition to Dark Souls, here is the complete list of blockbusters nominated for the achievement of the statuette for theUltimate Game of All Time:

Minecraft

The Last of Us

DOOM (1993)

Tetris

Super Mario 64

Street Fighter II

Space Invaders

Portal

Pokemon GO

Super Mario Kart

Grand Theft Auto V

Super Mario Bros. 3

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Halo: Combat Evolved

Dark Souls

Metal Gear Solid

Half-Life 2

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Pac-Man

SimCity (1989)

The votes for the most important video game award of the last 50 years were accompanied by a heated discussion by the community on social networks and on the most popular forums: many, in fact, protested for the failure to nominate masterpieces such as Zelda Ocarina of Time And Final Fantasy 7 due to the presence among the nominations of interactive experiences such as Pokemon GO.