Dark Souls Nightfall: tried of the PC mod, direct sequel to the first chapter of the saga

About a month away from the arrival of Elden Ring, the new souls-like action RPG from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki. The wait is tough for many, especially given that the release date has been postponed by about thirty days compared to the initial one. In this end of January 2022, however, fans have the opportunity to soothe their pains thanks to an extremely special project: Dark Souls Nightfall. What is Dark Souls Nightfall? A mod, but not “just” a mod. It is basically an entire fan-made following, made by a group of famous modders of Dark Souls Remastered, who over the years have produced mods such as the Daughers of Ash and Roguelike Souls. The promise is to create a whole new game that, taking advantage of the areas already available, allows us to explore a different map, with repositioned enemies, new bosses, new items, equipment, NPCs (with new dialogue and voice acting), new lore and, as you will read shortly, not only. The release was originally scheduled for December 2021, but was postponed for a month to January 2022. Unfortunately, the team has decided to postpone the release date again, but has made available a demo that includes the first two areas. We have tried it and can tell you everything you need to know about the Dark Souls Nightfall demo.

Where do we start from The creation of the character of Dark Souls Nightfall The Announcements Dark Souls Nightfall are not few, you know. Already in this short demo we had the opportunity to get our hands on many game mechanics and original content, which gives us hope for the variety and the final quantity. Let’s start from character creation. The mod allows us to choose between several original classes, ranging from pure warrior to mixed classes based on Intelligence and Faith. Each weapon and armor is completely original on a visual level, with also new names and descriptions: the quality, especially stylistic, is very high. Technical differences aside, the artistry is on par with Bloodborne gear sets – we believe there is no better compliment than this. Once you have chosen your character (note: the only gift available is the Pendant), the game starts and you find yourself at the Altar of the bond of fire, in front of the Vessel of Lords, broken. Inside it we find the Shadow Effigy, a new “dark” version of the Estus flask. Continuing beyond the Altar, we find ourselves in the Ruins of the Demon, where the Demon Centipede is normally found. Confused? Don’t worry: Nightfall rearranges the whole world by connecting the game areas in an original way. It is about an idea we appreciate, as it allows you to never have a precise idea of ​​what awaits us, but at the same time the veterans (to whom this mod is aimed) will have a generic knowledge of how to explore the single area. It is therefore a fusion of the familiar and the unknown, with enemies repositioned, objects in places where normally there was nothing and bonfires moved. Talking about bonfires is not entirely correct, actually, as Dark Souls Nightfall also wants to tell about a new Lordran, after the defeat of Gwyn and after the failure of the flame bond. The bonfires no longer exist and in their place are the Sourcesbut they perform the same task (level up, make enemies reappear, bottomless chest …).

Time is distorted The new bonfire, called Source, of Dark Souls Nightfall However, the mod not only changes the structure of the game world, but changes the approach to it. Starting off we are greeted by an inscription: “12 ashes left“. These are the ashes of Lord Gwyn, trapped in a pendant. The ashes run out as the hours pass (by eye, we would say 3 hours in total, maybe a little more) and, in the event that these run out, we will eventually be teleported. at the beginning of the mod and the world will go back in time. If we want, we can activate the Ashes ourselves and go back to the beginning at any time. However, we will not lose progressLet’s be clear: the levels, the souls, the objects and the open shortcuts will remain, while the objects on the ground and the unique enemies – bosses included – will reappear. A clarification, however, on the bosses. We have a bottle, in which we can trap the soul of a single defeated boss, to ensure that this does not resurrect when time goes back. Additionally, the soul trapped in the bottle can be sacrificed to teleport to the boss arena. This way, you can basically jump to the last completed area, right after restarting the demo because of the ashes. However, re-exploring is useful, as it allows you to collect items again and thus have quick and easy access to souls and other consumables (which include original items, such as lava bombs and disposable scrolls that activate spells). Item Menu: There are many new items with original graphics in Dark Souls Nighfall For the moment it is one interesting mechanics, but we have seen too little of the game world to understand if this time loop will be a problem or a strength. Sure, you can use it to make bosses reappear and farm souls faster, but at the same time it can be frustrating in the final stages to have to repeat the game over and defeat certain bosses multiple times. If in the final version there will be a way to find more bottles to block more bosses at once, and if the game world turns out to be open enough to be able to decide which path to explore multiple times and which ones to ignore, then it could be a winning idea. . For now we are intrigued but aware of the risks.

These dark blows The Ruins of the Demon: in Dark Souls Nightfall we climb from the bottom to the top The news, however, are by no means finished. Dark Souls Nightfall also features a renewed combat system. First of all, the dodge is no longer a roll, but a sort of small sprint: in this way it is faster and we are immediately ready to fight, since we do not have to get up. There is also no heavy, medium or light roll, but only one movement speed and dodge. The original weapons, on the other hand, are examples already present in the game with new graphics. The moveset is therefore the same, at least until we activate the dark mode. The mod allows, in fact, through the command of the two-handed handle of the weapon, to activate a sort of transformation. The character hits himself in the chest, holds the two-handed weapon and gets big bonuses: first of all, the dodge is much longer and faster, giving us a clear advantage over the enemies; secondly, stamina recharges much faster. In addition, the weapon moves faster when we attack and gets two additional sets of moves: in addition to the regular R1 and R2, modders have created original attacks for L1 and L2, so as to greatly expand the offensive possibilities of each weapon to two hands. There is even the possibility of parrying enemies simply by attacking at the right time (in the style of Devil May Cry): we admit, however, that we have never been able (deliberately) to do so. The second area of ​​the Dark Souls Nightfall demo is The Dark Root Garden There are obviously gods malus. The first, which you may have guessed, is the inability to defend oneself while being transformed. Dark Souls Nightfall is a bit Bloodborne from this point of view and in fact it adds the mechanics of the rally: when you are hit, you do not suffer the damage immediately and – if you attack enemies hand-to-hand – you recover a part of lost life. with every stroke. The rally is also important because during the dark transformation it is not possible to use the shadow effect (aka the new Estus flask, as mentioned above). Having to undo the transformation, use the heal, and transform back takes time and is not an easy move to perform during boss fights. Again, this is an intriguing mechanic, which trades considerable attack power with a decrease in defensive and survival skills. We can already say that the clashes are designed above all to be faced in dark mode and the game pushes us to opt for it since all the shields present have a maximum of 50% physical defense. Dark Souls Nightfall he doesn’t want us to stay on the defensive and he tells us plainly. This (together with many minor details that we have no space to mention) makes us understand that the authors know what they are doing and have a precise idea in mind: some may not like it, but objectively these game mechanics work and give a strong personality to the mod, which is not easy since we are talking about an eleven year old game. Some of the original Dark Souls Nightfall weapons At the same time, however, we have one remora: Will the authors of the mod be able to find a balance between focusing on their own ideas and listening to the fans? In fact, you should know that a few hours after the publication, and following the feedback from the players, an update was published (1.1, all the details here, followed by 1.2 which corrects other details). Update 1.1 clearly weakened the first phase of the second boss (objectively powerful, we admit). In our opinion (which echoes that of other players in the Discord channel dedicated to the mod), the change has exaggerated in the opposite direction, making the first phase of the boss so easy to be useless. Up to this point of the article we have judged the mod as a real game, moreover we have thought of the authors as real developers: although not lacking in experience, however, I do not know. Modders could feel the weight of the community and the expectations of the players and could sometimes listen too much to the ideas of a few fans, putting aside their own vision. Dark Souls Nightfall, from our point of view, will not only be a technical and design test, but it will also be a proof of personality for the teamwhich is faced with its largest and most complex project.

Notes on demo and mod The Dark Souls Nightfall demo (and most likely its full version) does not have an Italian translation. If you start the game in Italian there will be problems with the display of the original texts, so you have to change the language of the game directly from Steam. You have to right click on the game -> Properties -> Language and finally choose English. Also remember to play only offline: mods are not allowed online and you could be banned from the game’s servers.

Dark Souls Nightfall is an extremely interesting project, designed primarily for veterans and made by veterans. The new map, time loop mechanics, and a Bloodborne-inspired combat system are clever and well-integrated ideas for now. But we always talk about a mod and this tried of the demos showed us only a fragment. Will the authors be able to create a complete balanced and technically solid game? We will have to wait at least several months before we have an answer, but we admit we are very intrigued and, after Elden Ring, this could be one of the most anticipated souls-like of the year.