Dark Souls, the PC servers will be fixed after the launch of Elden Ring, which has priority – Nerd4.life

THE PC version server of the Dark Souls will be fixed after the launch of Elden Ring. FromSoftware’s new game takes priority over everything else. To make it known, via a Twitter message sent by the official account of the Dark Souls franchise, was the publisher Bandai Namco, who also took the opportunity to better explain the situation.

Let’s read the full message, which is very clear and essentially says we need to be patient:

“Bandai Namco Entertainment e FromSoftware I am aware of the technical difficulties that players are experiencing with the PC versions of the Dark Souls series games.

We want to thank the entire Dark Souls community and players who contacted us to express their concerns and to point out possible solutions. Thanks to you, we have identified the cause of the problem and are working to resolve it.

Additionally, we’ve extended testing to Elden Ring, our new title coming February 25, and made sure we have the proper security measures in place to launch on all platforms.

Due to the time required to prepare for testing, Dark Souls’ online services on PC will not be restored until after the launch of Elden Ring. We will continue to do everything we can to restore services as soon as possible.

We will make an announcement as soon as we have accurately scheduled the return of online services. So please stay tuned to Dark Souls social media for future updates.

Finally, let us once again thank our passionate community.“