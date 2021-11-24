Dark Souls was voted the best game of all time

THE Golden Joystick Awards 2021 ended in these hours: during the ceremony not only the best games of the year were elected, but also a very special award a Dark Souls.

To celebrate 50 years of video games, the organizers have in fact decided to establish a very special contest to elect the best game of all time: an award that fans have determined should go just to Dark Souls.

Just a few weeks ago, the legendary FromSoftware chapter could celebrate its first 10 years: there are those who have decided to celebrate them by making a delicious bonfire-flavored cake.

The occasion was also the right one to reveal another very embarrassing name that had been decided for Dark Souls, fortunately then abandoned to welcome the iconic IP we know and love today.

The famous Golden Joystick Awards organized by GamesRadar + they let the fans decide which was the best game of all time: it was the winner the amazing masterpiece of FromSoftware.

Competition was very fierce and it wasn’t easy for Dark Souls to be able to win the coveted prize: to do so he also had to defeat very important games from many videogame generations.

You will find below the complete ranking of the nominated games, sorted by the votes received by the fans who participated in the poll:

Dark Souls (Winner)

Doom (1993)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Half-Life 2

Minecraft

Street Fighter II

Tetris

The Last of Us

Super Mario 64

Metal Gear Solid

Halo: Combat Evolved

Super Mario Bros. 3

Grand Theft Auto V

Portal

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Pac Man

Super Mario Kart

Space Invaders

Sim City (1989)

Pokémon GO

The podium of the best games of all time was therefore composed, in addition to the aforementioned Dark Souls, also from the first historical chapter of Doom and from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, the open world masterpiece made by Nintendo.

After all, theimpact that he had Dark Souls on the gaming market it is certainly undeniable: its atmospheres and its notoriously challenging gameplay have helped to shape the industry and contribute to the creation of many other much loved soulslike ones.

Today the developers are currently busy making Elden Ring: to pass the wait, a fan has decided to make a painting of Dark Souls simply spectacular.