Many times our body sends us signals to make us understand our state of health. Most of the time, however, we are not used to listening to ourselves. In fact, we have often been taught not to complain and to let go of any discomfort. However, these attitudes could risk prolonging and exasperating the problems we suffer from. This is why today we are talking about one of these which, however elementary it may be, could lead to very unpleasant consequences. In fact, having dark urine, dry mouth and motor problems should trigger an alarm mechanism. Let’s see together what could be the cause that leads to these symptoms.

The importance of water for our body

We are talking about dehydration. This can happen gradually and for various reasons. However, when it occurs for long periods of time it is very dangerous and could even lead to the death of the subject. In fact, it is estimated that one can survive longer by facing the scarcity of food compared to that of liquids. In general, a standard dose of 2 liters per day is recommended, but this quantity can vary according to the sex, age and health conditions of the subject. Humanitas recommends avoiding carbonated or sugary drinks, which do not remedy this problem.

Dark urine, dry mouth and movement problems could be due to the lack of this fundamental precious element like gold

But how to understand if you find yourself in this situation? The first physiological sign is obviously thirst. But this, like hunger, can be underestimated or distorted by one’s psychological assessments. A more obvious sign is urine that turns a darker yellow than usual, associated with a lower urge to go to the bathroom. Another way to understand this is the sensation that is created in the mouth: feeling the jaws and tongue drier could be a sign of dehydration.

Finally, in the most serious cases, motor problems could also occur. So if you suspect you have this kind of problem it is best to consult a specialist, especially if you have diarrhea or other problems that cause further fluid loss. Similarly, we suggest not falling into the opposite trend, namely hyperhydration. In fact, this could prove to be equally harmful.

