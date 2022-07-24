Dark Waters/ The Price of Truth

Image: Youtube

Original title: Dark Waters



Year: 2019

Duration: 126 min.

Country: United States

English language

Address: Todd Haynes

Script: Matthew Carnahan, Mario Correa, Nathaniel Rich. Article: Nathaniel Rich. Biography: Rob Bilott

Music: Marcelo Zarvo

Photography: Edward Lachman

Distribution: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, BillCamp, Bill Pullman, Victor Garber, William JacksonHarper, Mary Winningham, Kevin Crowley, Trenton Hudson, Marc Hockl, Lyman Chen, Courtney DeCosky, see 17 more

Producer: Killer Films, Participant Mean. Distributor: Focus Features

Genre: Drama | Based on real facts. Judicial drama / Lawyers

Based on: ¨The lawyer who became DuPont´s worst nightmare¨ by Nathaniel Rich.

The film is inspired by an environmental disaster caused by the negligence of a company.

Its protagonist is a corporate lawyer named Robert located in Ohio who investigates the relationship between the death of hundreds of cows and the DuPont company that has landfills near where the events take place. Throughout the film, the lawyer discovers a dark truth for which he enters into a legal conflict with the company for more than two decades.

Robert’s tenacity positions him as a hero, since beyond any economic agreement or obstacles, he still persists in order for the truth to come to light and to be able to defend all the people affected by the negligence of the DuPont company. .

An inspiring story for lawyers, because it portrays the importance of the truth and the protection of people over economic interest.

Awards

2020: César Awards: Nominated for Best Foreign Film

2019: Satellite Awards: Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. and drama actor (Ruffalo)