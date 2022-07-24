Dark Waters/ The Price of Truth
Original title: Dark Waters
Year: 2019
Duration: 126 min.
Country: United States
English language
Address: Todd Haynes
Script: Matthew Carnahan, Mario Correa, Nathaniel Rich. Article: Nathaniel Rich. Biography: Rob Bilott
Music: Marcelo Zarvo
Photography: Edward Lachman
Distribution: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, BillCamp, Bill Pullman, Victor Garber, William JacksonHarper, Mary Winningham, Kevin Crowley, Trenton Hudson, Marc Hockl, Lyman Chen, Courtney DeCosky, see 17 more
Producer: Killer Films, Participant Mean. Distributor: Focus Features
Genre: Drama | Based on real facts. Judicial drama / Lawyers
Based on: ¨The lawyer who became DuPont´s worst nightmare¨ by Nathaniel Rich.
The film is inspired by an environmental disaster caused by the negligence of a company.
Its protagonist is a corporate lawyer named Robert located in Ohio who investigates the relationship between the death of hundreds of cows and the DuPont company that has landfills near where the events take place. Throughout the film, the lawyer discovers a dark truth for which he enters into a legal conflict with the company for more than two decades.
Robert’s tenacity positions him as a hero, since beyond any economic agreement or obstacles, he still persists in order for the truth to come to light and to be able to defend all the people affected by the negligence of the DuPont company. .
An inspiring story for lawyers, because it portrays the importance of the truth and the protection of people over economic interest.
Awards
2020: César Awards: Nominated for Best Foreign Film
2019: Satellite Awards: Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. and drama actor (Ruffalo)