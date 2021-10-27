Dark web, even a 20-year-old from Modena in handcuffs: 3 million euros in bitcoin seized

MODENA – 3 million euros in bitcoins, luxury cars, branded watches. This is what the financial police seized in the deepsea operation: in the abyss of the dark web a twenty-year-old Modenese resident in the province was operating for whom the handcuffs were triggered. The investigation, by the special nucleus of the Rome Finance Police coordinated by the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office, began in 2020 and had already led to the arrest of another Modenese. The financials went ahead with the investigation by discovering an illegal market run by the 20-year-old. Everything was sold, starting with drugs: cannabis, hashish, ecstasy, drugs, cocaine and heroin. As many as 45 thousand sales were found, but services were also provided for illegal money transactions, the so-called bank drops, in which an intermediary offers to carry out a transaction on a current account indicated by the customer, upon payment of a commission. According to the financiers, the platform used, which functioned as a normal e-commerce site, had attracted over 110,000 people across Europe. There were advertisements of all kinds: from the sale of identity documents and credit cards to those for gold, silver and other valuables, probably of illicit or counterfeit origin. A turnover all paid for in bitcoin and crypto currencies that led to a preventive seizure of these virtual currencies equal to 3 million and 600 thousand euros. Bitcoins and monero are in fact the very widespread digital currencies in the world of illegality connected to illicit trafficking in the Dark Web and to the activities of laundering “dirty money”, activities capable of making earnings of thousands of euros per month. During the operation, eight other people connected to the two arrested Modenese were reported on the loose.

