Darkest Minds / On Rai 2 the film with Amandla Stenberg

Darkest Minds, Rai 2 film directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Darkest Minds it goes broadcast starting give her 9.20 pm today, February 3, 2022, on Rai 2. The film was directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson, one of the new great interpreters of cinema, not only dystopian as in this case, worldwide. Jennifer currently has only four films in her filmography, two of which are animated but highly successful, such as ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’, and ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’, but ‘Darkest Minds’ was the turning point, now l ‘we look forward to other jobs that evolve his career.

The Cossacks / On Rete 4 the film with Edmund Purdom and John Drew Barrymore

In the cast of the Rai 2 film, in the role of the protagonist Ruby Daly, we find the young and talented Amandla Stenbergwho moved the whole world by dying in the infamous ‘Hunger Games’ in the role of Rue, expiring in the arms of Katniss who, in the face of that terrible death of a girl, will start the revolt against Capital City.

The temptation of Mr. Smith / On Rete 4 the film by Blake Edwards

Well Rue has grown up and after the deadly games alongside Jennifer Lawrence she has made other films, among which we mention ‘We are everything’, a difficult film in which the actress is a girl suffering from combined immunodeficiency, or ‘The courage of truth – The Hate U Give ‘, a high-voltage detective story. In the world of the small screen, Stenberg made four appearances in the series ‘Sleepy Hollow’ and the recent ‘The Eddy’. In the cast of ‘Darkest mind’ we also find Harris Dickinson, also a young talent that the world has known in ‘Maleficent – Mistress of evil’ or in the recent success ‘The King’s Man – The origins’ together with Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou .

La spacconata / Su Rete 4 the film by Alfonso Brescia with Zanna Bianca

Darkest Minds, the plot of the film: a viral pandemic

Now let’s read the plot from Darkest Minds. The government marks the children who survived a viral pandemic. For what reason? The virus, we are dystopian in the future, but which is scary looking at the current world situation, has mainly affected children and the few survivors have developed powers that are feared by world governments. They decide to divide them by colors, based on their power which can be telekinesis, electrokinesis, mind control, intelligence far above average, to catalog the phenomena and control them better. Ruby is the only survivor of her neighborhood, but suffers from Acute Adolescent Idiopathic Neurodegeneration and does not want to see her parents suffer, for this reason she erases their memory, but the two, no longer recognizing her, report her to the authorities and for Ruby she is the time has come to escape and try to get to safety by any means.

The video of the trailer “Darkest Minds”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED