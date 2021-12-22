Darkrai, Shaymin and other special bonuses – Nerd4.life

Through the official website of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Nintendo summarized i exclusive bonuses for all players who have in their Nintendo Switch i data from other Pokémon series games and revealed more details on their unlock conditions.

Anyone with game data from the Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes will be able to add the Mythical Pokémon to their collection Darkrai. To get it you will need to accept a special request to the Giubilo Village after watching the game’s credits, then after completing the main adventure.

You will also get the Complete Team Galassia (Pokémon Diamond / Pearl), which includes the Modern Jacket, Modern Pants, and Modern Shoes. Once you have joined Team Galassia, go and talk to the character who takes care of the Tailoring (option that stops after about an hour from the beginning of the adventure).

Pokémon Legends Arceus, a shot starring Darkrai

Pokémon Legends: Arceus players can also receive the Mystery Shaymin (Earth Form) if in possession of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield game data. Also in this case, to get the Pokémon it will be necessary to accept a special request to the Giubilo Village after watching the credits.

You will also receive the Complete Shaymin talking to the character in charge of Tailoring after joining Team Galassia.

Finally, if there is any Pokémon: Let’s GO Pikachu or Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee game data on your Nintendo Switch, you will get the Pikachu mask and Eevee mask. Again, to receive this bonus you will need to talk to the character who takes care of the Tailoring after joining the Galaxy team.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available from January 28, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. We recently saw a new trailer featuring Team Diamond and Team Pearl.