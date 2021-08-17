Darkside earned $ 90 million worth of Bitcoin from 47 people in ransomware attacks

Ransomware means a type of malicious software that restricts access to the device it infects, demanding a ransom (ransom in English) to be paid to remove the limitation.

According to a recent report, Darkside earned around $ 90 million from 47 people.

Another report reveals that the stolen cryptocurrency increased 38.8% from $ 370.7 million to $ 513 million between 2019 and 2020.

How Darkside Works

Darkside, a Russian hacker group Known for pioneering several high-profile ransomware attacks, including the attack on the Colonial Pipeline, he raised $ 90 million in Bitcoin from 47 people. This means that their victims paid an average ransom of $ 1.9 million in Bitcoin, as reported by Elliptic.

A report released by a criminal intelligence platform, DarkTracer, revealed that 99 organizations have been affected by the Darkside malware as of Monday.

Just like any other attack, Darkside exploits the neglect of web users or even users of email, SMS and gaming platforms to phishing their targets. Once they gain access to the computers, they shut down the system mainly by encrypting the files and agree to release the decryption key once the ransom is paid in Bitcoin.

Since their discovery in August 2020, Darkside has influenced organizations in different industries in more than 15 countries.

Darkside works with partners and shares Bitcoin profits

A close examination of how it works reveals that Darkside developers work with partners who give access to targeted organizations. Profits made in Bitcoin are shared among all participants. Based on advertisements spotted in various forums, Darkside takes a 25% reduction in a transaction involving a ransom of less than $ 500,000.

The report estimates Darkside has a ransom of up to $ 15.5 billion, although some of the transactions are still uncovered as stated by Tom Robinson, Elliptic’s co-founder and chief scientist.

As far as we know, this analysis includes all payments made to Darkside, however further transactions may still be discovered and the figures here should be considered a lower bound.

Most of the resulting Bitcoin is sent to crypto exchanges to be exchanged for other digital assets before finally being converted into fiat. Fortunately, Darkside only attacks large corporations, common investors can invest safely using platforms such as Bitcoin Prime , for instance.

Darkside’s latest victim is Colonial Pipeline. The company transports 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil per day. This is about 45 percent of the fuel consumed between the Gulf Coast and the New York metropolitan area. They paid a ransom of approximately $ 5 million before going online on May 12.

Cryptocurrency hacking and theft has increased in recent years with a report released by Trading Platforms UK which estimates that the amount of cryptocurrency stolen has increased by 38.8% from $ 370.7 million to $ 513 million between 2019 and 2020.

Darkside to cease operations

The hacker group has announced that it will cease operations after its cryptocurrency account has been emptied and its web server seized. Furthermore, the decryption tools will be released to the still infected companies to fulfill the ransom demands of the group. Darkside is speculated to be under pressure from law enforcement.

The group said in a statement:

In view of the above and due to pressure from the United States, the affiliate program is closed. Stay safe and good luck … Your landing page, servers and other resources will be removed within 48 hours.