Darmian: “Super Cup immense joy, congratulations in Zhang’s speech”

“It was an immense joy”. Interviewed by Sportmediaset, Matteo Darmian he did not hide his emotions after the Italian Super Cup won by Inter by beating Juve in the last second of extra time. “A final with Juve is never predictable, but we believed in it until the end, bringing home a trophy that the club had been missing for ten years,” added the former United.

Can we speak of an open cycle?

“What we want is to win, when you play for such an important club the goals are high. We want to go far in every competition, today (yesterday ed) was the first trophy to be won: we are happy for the work we are doing. For society and fans who supported us from the first to the last minute “.

Inzaghi said he finds it difficult to make choices, but everyone responds to this.

“We are a great group, we are all rowing on the same side and we are proving it. This is what it takes to win something important.”

What did Zhang tell you? Is it true that he promised us prizes?

“He complimented us, it was a speech of compliments”.

“We throw ourselves back into the championship, there is a very difficult match against Atalanta but we are going to Bergamo for the three points.”

January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 12:43)

