DART mission, five movies you can watch to celebrate its success

NASA’s DART mission aims to demonstrate the possibilities that our planet could face the threat of a meteorite or comet. An old fear present in many films and that has accompanied humanity since the destructive potential of various space bodies became apparent. In fact, much of the project, which began on November 23, 2021, is a long journey of aerospace research. All focused on delving into data on how to react to a cataclysm of such magnitude.

But the cinema had already analyzed the subject — and its possibilities — long before NASA’s first scientist came up with the disturbing idea. From the science fiction movies of the 50s, in which meteorites were announcements of alien presences, to contemporary ones, with scientific rigor. The possibility that some unknown element of space origin could threaten life on earth has been frequent in the cinematographic world.. But much more, the way in which civilization could react to such an eventuality.

To commemorate the DART mission, we recommend five films that have already explored the idea of ​​a possible impact of a celestial object on Earth from various points of view. From political satire to the horror of a total destruction of our planet. There is not a single extreme that cinema has not thoroughly explored and deepened. A journey through collective anxieties worth analyzing.

don’t look upan excessive meteorite even for the DART mission

Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a space hazard of catastrophic proportions is almost as serious as collective stupidity. When the group of scientists try to warn about the consequences of the impending event, they will run into the most unpredictable obstacle.

From the political indifference of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) to the crowds clinging to contempt for science. The possibility of disaster, which in the real world has been able to avoid the DART mission, will become a mere inconvenience in the film as the space phenomenon approaches to devastate life on the planet.

Adam McKay’s political satire has the complicated task of not only delving into contemporary cultural awareness. Also to dissect the superficial vision of our culture about survival and identity itself. With mixed reviews and a complicated argument in tow, the film was Netflix’s awkward Christmas present last year. For the history? Its heartbreaking final scene, much more raw and painful than many others in similar feature films over several decades.

Armageddon

At the height of his outrageous style, with long slow-motion shots and old-fashioned, sugar-coated patriotism, Michael Bay shot the definitive epic of interplanetary disaster. Armageddon It was the first of a series of productions that had the same possibility of a disaster caused by a meteorite.

But while so many others focused on analyzing the scientific possibilities, the despair and the pain in a similar event, Bay opted — of course — for the show. As strident and singular as the very idea of ​​trying to save the planet with the, by then, crazy plan to blow up the threat. Something similar to what happened in NASA’s DART mission. For the occasion, Bruce Willis, leader of a group of expert mining drillers, led a mission that would aim to preserve life on Earth. All this in the company of a group of misfits and with no guarantees of success.

The film became a generational success and, in addition, brought to pop culture one of the most remembered songs of the band Aerosmith. With flags waving in slow motion and Liv Tyler’s youthful face as a symbol of humanity at risk, the plot captivated. But it also did something else, it showed that Hollywood had a threat to analyze from every possible point of view. Michael Bay would later admit: “There were plenty of other meteorites in the movies; however, mine was the first.”

Deep Impact or the world without the DART mission

At the same time that Michael Bay was sending a group with no aerospace training to save the planet, director Mimi Leder was shooting another version of the theme. The movie Deep Impact had to deal, as best he could, with the popularity of armageddon and, in addition, the inevitable comparisons. Although his plot was much more emotional and better constructed than Bay’s.

But it took efforts for the film to convince audiences of its complicated plot. The script tells practically the same story as the feature film starring Bruce Willis. Only this time it is a realistic version more focused on the possible consequences of the failure of the plan to divert or destroy the celestial threat. Something that we would have had to consider ourselves if not for the success of the DART mission. Its scenes of destruction became the epitome of disaster cinema.

However, his emotional exploration of the group of characters who faced the destruction of the entire civilization aroused more interest. It was a mature, moving and terrifying effort to show the condition of the disaster as a human fact. Much more, the ability of the planet to face total devastation. A smart and intuitive look at a disturbing subject that turned out to be much more effective than any other more spectacular.

Melancholia

At the other extreme of Hollywood stridency, Lars von Trier decided to imagine an unacceptable disaster from a small age. Starting from the most private pains and hardships, Melancholiain all its diminutive and tragic glory, is more an allegory than a story about the possibility of a devastating celestial phenomenon.

At once, It is a very harsh look at the condition of man facing his annihilation. Built from the awareness of mortality and human anguish based on death as an absolute fact.

Von Trier also creates a condition on collective pain. He does so with a stark vision of the futility of hope in the midst of an unstoppable and unimaginable event. Cynical and brutally honest, yet sensitive to the suffering of its ensemble cast of characters, the film is astounding in its beauty. At the same time, it is a cruel reflection on the transience and insignificance of life on our planet. An existentialist reflection with hints of science fiction.

Greenland: The Last Refuge

Ric Roman Waugh’s film is perhaps one of the most realistic in portraying the chaos following a total disaster like the one averted thanks to the DART mission. Against the backdrop of an all-out threat to life on the planet, the film traverses several points at once.

From the way governments would react in a situation that overwhelms them, to the inevitable chaos at all levels. Greenland: The Last Refuge tries to portray the horror in different layers. Also, analyzes how the best and the worst of the human being emerges in the middle of an emergency with no way out and no real resolution. At least in its first installment, the film leaves sentimentality and patriotic epics aside.

Instead, it builds a painful look about the loss of all hope. A caveat that she keeps as a central point until her disappointing final twist. But, with everything, the film maintains an intelligent discourse on a catastrophic event that is already part of popular culture. And that, in addition, reinvents with fresh and, most of the time, solid elements.