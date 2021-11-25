Dart, the NASA mission that will deflect an asteroid

For a few hours now, a bullet weighing 610 kilograms has been traveling towards a small asteroid to hit it in October next year and change its orbit as it travels around another slightly larger planet. It is the first time that such a difficult and daring undertaking has been attempted, the most extraordinary in sixty years of space exploration. A tiny sub-satellite will detach from the main spacecraft before it hits the target and send us images of the impact, which will occur at a speed of 6.6 kilometers per second. The data collected will be used to plan a defense system of the Earth from collision with asteroids like the one that 65 million years ago caused the end of the dinosaurs and more than half of the living species.

The bullet, fired by NASA, is called DART, the acronym of Double Asteroid Redirection. Its target is a double asteroid. The main one is called Dydimos (twin) and has a diameter of 780 meters, the smaller one Dimorfos, but astronomers familiarly call it DidiMoon, that is the moon of Dydimos: it is 160 meters wide, a rock as big as the Colosseum. The impact will be frontal and will shorten the orbital period of the satellite planet by about ten minutes, which is currently 11 hours and 50 minutes.

The launch of the Dart spacecraft, the mission will be to deflect an asteroid



The frontal impact, in addition to reducing the distance between the two planets to change their orbit, will raise a cloud of debris that perhaps can be observed by the largest telescopes on Earth. If this difficult observation is not possible, we will not lose the show anyway: a secondary probe of which the Italian Space Agency is responsible will take close-up images of the impact: it is a Cubesat of just 15 kilograms whose construction Argotec of Turin worked on, a rapidly growing startup, already known for the espresso machine used by Samantha Cristoforetti on the International Space Station and for the dishes cooked by starred chef Stefano Polato for astronauts.

It looks like an aggressive space mission. In reality it is conceived exclusively for defensive purposes and the projectile is not capable of doing serious damage to DidiMoon, whose mass is still many millions of times greater than that of the projectile.

There are many thousands of asteroids with a diameter of a few hundred meters that can strike the Earth, but it is estimated that we do not yet know about 40 percent of them. According to the calculations of astronomers, no one will fall on us in the next 100 years but it is good to be prepared. A ten-meter asteroid on February 15, 2013 damaged a thousand buildings on the outskirts of the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, south of the Urali range. Another asteroid, perhaps thirty meters long, in Tunguska on June 30, 1908 destroyed 2,000 square kilometers of Siberian forest by cutting down 70 million trees and developed the power of 1,000 bombs equal to that launched on Hiroshima.

The difference in the orbital time of DidiMoon will give useful information for planning the defense against asteroids a few hundred meters wide that cross the orbit of our planet. The best solution is to deviate its path slightly by changing its speed. In the case of DidiMoon the speed variation will be one percent. But that’s not all. Other very interesting information will be collected in 2026 by the HERA mission of the European Space Agency by photographing in detail the crater that DART will excavate next October.

Total cost of the enterprise, 324 million dollars, very little compared to the risk it should protect us from. The launch took place with Elon Musk’s Space X Falcon 9 rocket. This too is a sign of the times: private initiative, in addition to dealing with an unlikely tourism for an elite of billionaires, is collaborating for the first time in a purely scientific mission with publicly funded space agencies.