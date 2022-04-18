Darvish regains form and dominates Braves
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish recovered from the shortest outing of his career to dominate into the seventh inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Sunday despite only having three hits.
Darvish (1-1) gave up one run and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings against the World Series champions after pitching just 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Padres starter was in control, giving up his only run on a home run by Marcell Ozuna in the seventh. His jewel allowed San Diego to split wins in the four-game series.
The Padres got their runs in the second inning after packing the bases against starter Bryce Elder (1-1). Austin Nola was hit by a pitch and Jake Cronenworth followed with an RBI groundout for a decision by the fielder.
Padres closer Taylor Rogers retired in order in the ninth for his fourth save in a four-hit effort for San Diego.
For the Braves, the Dominican Marcell Ozuna, 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI; Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario, 3-0.