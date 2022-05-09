Darwin Quintero talks about a possible return to Club América

The America club You have not completed your participation in this Closure 2022after he hopes to meet his rival this Sunday to play the leaguehowever, rumors are beginning to emerge about possible moves for this transfer market, including the name of Darwin Quintero reappeared to return to the Nest.

Return to Coapa?

The experienced footballer Darwin Quinterocould go back to America club or at least that’s what he replied to his followers on his Instagram account, the Colombian honestly indicated that he is not limited to thinking about returning to Nestwith a forceful: “Of course, why not?”.

You have to remember that Darwin Quintero departed from America club once the end of Closing 2018 adding three years as azulcrema, enough time to win two conca champions, while in a personal way he scored 26 times in the different competitions.

His destiny was Major League Soccer with the minnesota unitedbut now she’s with him houston dynamo, at that time the Eagles They paid a figure of $12 million and the cards of the elements, Luis Angel Mendoza Y Jesus Molina adding an approximate $16 million to be considered as one of the most expensive.