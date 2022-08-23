Darya Dugina “died for our victory”, says her father Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin, a Russian philosopher and close ally of Vladimir Putin, said his daughter Darya Dugina died for his country, during an emotional speech he gave at a memorial service in Moscow on Tuesday.

“She died for our victory, our Russian victory, for the sake of the orthodoxy of our country, our state,” he said.

Dugina, the editor of a Russian disinformation website, was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow on Saturday.

“From childhood, his first words, which of course we taught him, were Russia: our state, our people, our empire,” Dugin added at his daughter’s memorial.

“She was not afraid. And the last thing she said, when we spoke at the Tradition Festival, was: ‘Dad, I feel like a warrior, I feel like a heroine, I don’t want another destiny. I want to be with my people, with my country. ‘” Dugin said.

“At my last conference, we were next to each other and I told him that our history is a constant battle of light and dark. God and his adversary, and that now we are in this and our political situation and our war in Ukraine, but not with Ukraine. This is also part of this war: the light and the dark,” he added.

Dugin said he “could feel how happy she was” after the Russian Federation awarded his daughter a posthumous award for courage in a decree Putin signed on Monday.

The Russian president sent his condolences to Dugina’s family on Monday.

“A vile and cruel crime cut short the life of Darya Dugina, a bright and talented person with a true Russian heart – kind, loving, understanding and open. Journalist, scientist, philosopher, war correspondent, she honestly served the people, the Motherland , she demonstrated by deeds what it means to be a patriot of Russia,” Putin said in a statement posted on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, also expressed his condolences and praised Dugina’s support for the Donbas region, saying that she “fearlessly came to the burning cities of the republic to tell the world the truth about what happening in our country,” in remarks delivered on his behalf during the service.

Russia has held Ukrainian special services responsible for Dugina’s murder, TASS reported on Monday.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina’s murder and has called the Russian Federal Security Service’s claims fiction.