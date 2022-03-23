Daryl and Maggie face off in The Walking Dead 11×15 trailer

MADRID, 23 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

The Walking Dead will delve into the showdown between the Hilltop and the Commonwealth in episode 11×15, titled Trust. The chapter trailer seems to suggest that the rivalry between both communities could also end the friendship of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

“There’s no point in a bunch of strangers keeping you alive unless they’re not strangers.“says Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) to Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the preview of The Walking Dead. “Are you calling us liars?” Aaron replies.

Daryl is also seen in the sequence dressed as a Commonwealth soldier and talking to Maggie at the gates of Hilltop. “Do you expect me to trust him?” she asks. “I’m asking you to trust meDaryl replies.

“No there’s a lot I can say, but I think there’s a lot she has to think about as to whether or not she’ll get into the Commonwealth gameCohan said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “It’s hard to rebuild everything to begin with, and it’s really hard to rebuild when you don’t have food and resources. The group, Maggie, and the people of the Hilltop will definitely face a lot of challenges. We, as an audience, will really try to look deep into the Commonwealth, which Maggie obviously finds very suspicious.“, let fall.

Whatever happens, it seems clear that neither Maggie nor Daryl will die in the clash between communities. the character of Lauren Cohan will star in the spin-off Isle of the Dead alongside Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). For his part, Daryl will have his own series with Carol (Melissa McBride).