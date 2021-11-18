data and information only in 2076 – Il Tempo





We end up in court over the transparency of the anti-Covid vaccine data. The Food and Drug Administration, the body that deals with the approval of drugs in the United States, has asked a federal judge to make the public wait until the year 2076 to disclose all the data and information on which it relied on. authorize Pfizer’s vaccine. The document on the dispute states that “the FDA has proposed to produce 500 pages of data per month which, based on the calculated number of pages, would mean completing its production in almost 55 years, or in the year 2076. Until the entire Masses of documents provided by Pfizer to the FDA will not be made available, proper analysis by independent scientists is not possible. Would the FDA agree to review and authorize this product without all documents? Of course not. These independent and world-renowned scientists should be having the data immediately. “





And then again: “The fact that the FDA fought tooth and nail and took such an absurd and inconceivable position to wait until the year 2076 to complete production further increases the grave need to have these documents immediately” . The FDA in the past had repeatedly promised “full transparency” regarding vaccines on Covid, also underlining the “FDA’s commitment to transparency” when it authorized Pfizer’s vaccine.



