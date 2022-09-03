Data and stories in the society of ignorance

The story of adam neumann is well known: your company WeWork He had a perfect parabola. Fame and prestige among the most knowledgeable class of New York (where Adam moved with the air of celebrity in the world start-up and VIP guest), millionaire valuation, funding from the boldest investment funds (SoftBank), record personal wealth on the magazine’s list Forbes. Neumann’s brand became a global emblem of an emerging revolution combining real estate, workspace, lifestyle and some technology. Then, with the same speed, came the discreditthe accusations of fraud and the departure of the company from its creator, in the middle of the opening stage for listing on the Stock Exchange.

Adam Neumann did it again: after his resounding departure from WeWork, investors smiled at him again, but why? VCG – Visual China Group

Months ago, the story had a corollary: it became a Hollywood series just like the public and private adventures of Travis Kalanick, CEO of Uber (super-pumpedwith Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos (The Dropoutwith Amanda Seyfried). WeCrashedproduced by Apple, portrays with the extreme tone attributed to Neumann (played by the popular Jared Leto), the consecration of a billionaire model, full of bombastic phrases and maxims: “The valuation does not exist. It’s what someone is willing to pay.”

Days ago, the world of finance was shaken by news: Andressen Horowitz, another of the main risk funds, decided to invest some 300 million dollars in Neumann’s new project. Almost like a spin-off from his previous company, the focus is now on high-value properties and a lifestyle somewhere between luxurious and contemporary.

“The future of life”, is the new slogan of the guru. However, the stupor and suspicions seized the analysts. Why was Neumann once again gaining credit for his promising endeavors?

the english diary Guardian last Saturday analyzed the issue from a human and economic perspective: he reviewed the wave of reactions on social networks, defined Neumann as the “business antihero” and wondered: “Have we learned the lesson?” Qualified investors’ confidence in a character like Neumann was skewed towards issues like his eccentricity or your ethics.

In addition, two central aspects of the time intersect in the matter. The access a Y the excess of information available for decision making, in this case, in the stock market environment. And the narrative capacity to structure an attractive, tempting story, like here, behind a business model.

In principle, the illusion of data and rational decisions. Beyond the fundamentals economic, the contrasts between the abundant and permanent overproduction of data contrasts with the possibility of articulating it in reliable information, deep knowledge or, specifically, knowledge.

The Society of Ignorance, by the philosopher Daniel Innerarity, looks beyond dichotomies and analyzes the context of an overabundance of information

In his most recent essay, The society of ignorance (Gutenberg Galaxy), the philosopher Daniel Innerarity focuses on this topic from his own perspective and evolution as a thinker of the current limits of democracy and collective decision making.

The intention of Innerarity is to advance on the false dichotomies (sane versus irrational; science versus ignorance; enlightened versus reactionary), but also to give a broader diagnosis of this context of overabundance of data and information: “We live –says the philosopher– in the midst of what could be called a deregulation of the cognitive market. This unregulated market favors credulity and does not pose any limits to the most intuitive mechanisms in the spirit: stereotypes, biases, addictive agitation, scattered attention, mental automatisms… When there is a saturation of information, it is easier for us to surrender to our mental spontaneity .”

Although his focus is incredible beliefs, such as the flat earthing, when it advances it also warns about the current challenges to reach a deep knowledge. As if, in the traditional pyramid of information theory, the base was infinite and the wisdom had taken off.

In short, the theme of Innerarity, almost from epistemology, is to retrace the demands of this computer disruption that offers a confused and chaotic environment in which many institutional mediations have been weakened. That is where the narratives take force again and occupy the center of the scene. Adam Neumann and his new housing proposal and his concepts about the future of life seem to understand it… At least if collecting $350 million from analytical investors works as validation of his story.