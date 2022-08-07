Data by data: This will be the presidential consultation of the PLD in October

As the days approach October 16, 2022, where the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) will choose the “presidential candidate with the most support,” details about how that process will work are becoming known.

The opposition party created an instruction of 18 articles where they indicate that the voting will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The document indicates that the assembly of the Consultation Center must begin, at the latest, at 6:00 a.m. to be fully ready at 7:45 a.m., so as to guarantee the entry of the attendees at 8:00 a.m.

Likewise, they point out that Consultation Center Commissions (CCC) must verify two weeks before the day of the consultation that the educational center that will be used as the location of the “Consultation Center” is in an adequate state for the participation of citizens; coordinate with the management of the educational center that will serve as the location of the Consultation Center all the details for access and use of the same, three days before the day; With authorization from the school management, 10 days before the day, the CCC must place a poster with generic information; receive and guard the equipment, materials and other logistical resources 48 hours before the day; appear at the premises at 5:30 am to start the process of assembling the equipment and other logistical elements.

In addition, if at 7:00 am any of the members of the CCC has not appeared, they must be contacted by telephone to guarantee their presence before the opening of the Consultation Center; In the event that one of the members of the CCC who has the function of Vice President, Secretary and Undersecretary has not been present at the opening time, he will be replaced by one of the members. If the absence is one of the members, the day will be started without delay; the liaison assigned to the demarcation must ensure that the presidents of each CCC are at the corresponding premises at 5:30 am

Likewise, in the event that a President has not arrived at the Consultation site with the equipment and materials by 6:00 am, the liaison must intervene directly to ensure that the equipment and materials are available. If the President is not available to assume his role, the Vice President will replace him; once, everything ready to start the day, the CCC opens the Consultation Center, proceeding to print the zero minutes, to verify that the system does not have registered data.

The citizen must go to the premises with the identity card on October 16, 2022 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm; The educational center must be open from 7:00 am for the access of people who arrive before the opening of the Consultation Center, so that they do not remain outside the premises.

At the same time, people who arrive before the opening time of the Consultation Center must line up in a row, in order of arrival, in front of the classroom where it is installed, making sure not to obstruct the circulation of other people.

The instructions indicate that once the Consultation Center is open, the first member will verify if there are people waiting to participate, will ask them to have their ID available and will verify that the electoral college of each person belongs to that Consultation Center; In the event that a person belongs to an electoral college that is not part of the Consultation Center, they will be told where the corresponding center is located.

People will enter the classroom according to the order of arrival, guided by the 2nd. Vocal, allowing preference to be given to pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities. In no case should there be more than three participants at a time, inside the classroom.

The participant will go to the booth where is the electronic equipment to select the candidate of your choice on the screen, by touching the corresponding photograph. Immediately, you will touch the “confirm” option, and a printed receipt of the selected option will be issued.

The participant will take the printed receipt, fold it and deposit it in the ballot box and go to the secretary to sign the register of attendees.

The closing of the line of attendees in the Consultation Center will be at 4:00 pm, allowing citizens who are in line to participate in the day; For this, the 1st Vocal will collect the identification cards of the people in line and deliver them to the Vice President, who will count the number of collected identification cards out loud.

Once the last of the attendees has participated, the Consultation Center will be closed, then the scrutiny, form filling, transmission of results, collection of equipment and disassembly of the Consultation Center will proceed.

For the scrutiny, after the polling station is closed, the secretary proceeds to close the attendance register and determine the total number of participants, while the vice president will proceed to open the ballot box, assisted by the undersecretary, to carry out the manual count of the number of printed receipts , verifying that it matches the number of attendees. In no case may there be more printed receipts than the number of attendees.

Then the president will proceed to print the electronic minutes with the results of the Consultation Center’s participation day, the vice president will read aloud the name of the Applicant that appears on each printed receipt, while the secretary will take note to record the frequency of preference for each of the applicants, in the form provided for this purpose.

Once the manual count of the preference of each applicant is concluded, the president will collate the results of the digital record aloud with the results of the manual count, verifying that they coincide in all cases.

In the event that the manual count yields a lower result than the Applicant has received in the electronic record, the result of the latter prevails; In no case can the manual count give a higher result to an Applicant than the one recorded in the electronic record.

Once the process of scrutiny and transmission of results is concluded, through the corresponding device, the president will proceed to introduce the printed receipts, the printed electronic record, the registration form, the list of attendees and the other forms in a suitcase, closing it with a safety clip.

Subsequently, the register and the stationery used will be placed in the ballot box, which will be duly closed, in parallel, the members will place the electronic equipment and its accessories in their protective luggage.

The PLD has reported that the electronic voting system will be used for this process; already the party, self-styled leader of the opposition, used the electronic voting system during the election of the members of the central committee, political committee and general secretary during its internal convention.