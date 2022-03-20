Data-Crédito is acquired by the multinational Equifax

American multinational consumer credit reporting equifax acquired the Dominican company Data-Creditan agency with a long local history also in the branch of credit reports, founded in 1998.

The acquisition marks the entry of the multinational to the Dominican Republic, which has more than 15,000 employees in more than 20 countries. It is part of 11 acquisitions the company has made in the last year.

equifax will provide local financial institutions with insights into consumer profiles as part of the lending process. With the acquisition of Data-Creditwill bring its experience and set of comprehensive solutions to the Dominican Republic.

The acquisition will reflect equifax a bridge to the Caribbean that will allow it to connect and stay close to strategic regional clients to better serve its consumers, reported the legal services firm Pellerano & Herrera, who assisted the multinational in the acquisition process.

“It has been a pleasure to have assisted this American multinational in its entry into the Dominican market and, in such an important acquisition, equifax will bring to our country its knowledge, experience and exclusive technology that will enhance the strategic development for the management of financial data in the Dominican Republic”, stated Ricardo Pellerano, managing partner of Pellerano & Herrera, in a press release.

Alessandra Di Carlo, a partner at Pellerano & Herrera, led the legal team led by senior associate María Montero, and associates Laura Patiño and Farah Melgen, the firm reported.