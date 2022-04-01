data for Friday 1 April

The new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 74,350 compared to 514,823 swabs while the deaths are 154. The data of the bulletin today, Friday 1 April. Positive rate of 14.4%.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

There are 74,350 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, an increase compared to yesterday’s 73,195 infections but with rate of positivity down. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Friday 1 April. The infections since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 14,719,394. THE dead covid on the last day there were 154: the number of deaths from the beginning of the emergency therefore reaches 159,537. Today 514,823 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 14.4%. On the last day, another 82,443 recovered were recorded, while the currently positive ones are 1,271,487.

Infections in Italy Region by Region

Today 74,350 Covid-19 infections were found for a total of 14,719,394 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Below is the table with the data of today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +9.053

Veneto: +7.333

Emilia Romagna: +4.941

Campania: +7.903

Lazio: +8.460

Piedmont: +3.109

Tuscany: +4.793

Sicily: +4.749

Puglia: +6.872

Liguria: +1.507

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.417

Brands: +2.349

Abruzzo: +2.301

Calabria: +3.477

PA Bolzano: +597

Umbria: +1636

Sardinia: +2.008

PA Trento: +383

Basilicata: +1.078

Molise: +318

Aosta Valley: +67

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 514,823 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 14.4, down by 0.6 percentage points.

Covid Lombardia, bulletin of 1 April: today 9,053 cases and 7 deaths

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Today there is an increase in patients hospitalized for Covid in intensive care and an increase also in the medical area. In the ordinary departments there was an increase of 83 units, for a total of 9,981 hospitalized, while in intensive care there are 8 more patients with 47 new admissions in 24 hours and a total of 476 hospitalized.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Friday 1 April, 135,951,780 doses have been administered so far. 48,520,760 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.84% of the population. 38,841,771 people received the third dose, equal to 83.31% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. THE children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,375,704.