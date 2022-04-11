data for Monday 11 April

There are 28,368 new Covid-19 cases in Italy registered in the last 24 hours compared to 192,782 swabs while the deaths are 115. The data of the bulletin today, Monday 11 April.

The new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 28,368, yesterday 53,253 infections were ascertained. The Ministry of Health released the Covid bulletin today, Monday 11 April 2022. The infections since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 15,320,753. There are another 115 deaths: the number of deaths since the beginning of the emergency reaches 160,863. Today 192,782 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate was 14.7% (-0.4%). The current cases are 1,232,762 (-13,794), the healed: 13,927,128 (+42,384).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

Today 28,368 Covid-19 infections were found for a total of 15,320,753 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Below is the table with the data of today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +2.560

Veneto: + 1,847

Campania: +2.862

Emilia Romagna: +2.909

Lazio: +3.780

Piedmont: + 2,832

Tuscany: +1.606

Sicily: +1.818

Puglia: +1.859

Liguria: +569

Brands: +714

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +210

Abruzzo: +744

Calabria: +1.431

Umbria: +621

PA Bolzano: +145

Sardinia: +1.164

PA Trento: +154

Basilicata: +355

Molise: +181

Aosta Valley: +21

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 192,782 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate was 14.7% (-0.4%).

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

There was a slight increase in hospitalizations: +1 intensive care compared to yesterday and +218 hospitalizations in the medical area.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Monday 11 April, 136,206,983 doses have been administered so far. 48,554,922 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.94% of the population. 39,041,599 people received the third dose, equal to 83.61% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,379,032.