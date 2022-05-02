data for Monday 2 May

In the last 24 hours, 18,896 new Covid cases have been recorded in Italy according to today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The positivity rate rises to 15.4%. Another 124 dead.

In the last 24 hours, 18,896 were recorded new Covid cases, down from 40,757 yesterday, also due to the weekend and Labor Day. This is what emerges from today’s bulletin on Monday 2 May released by the Ministry of Health. The total number of infections reaches 16,523,859. On the last day i deaths 124 registered due to the virus for a total of 163,736. 122,444 swabs between molecular and antigenic tests were carried out. The rate of positivity stood at 15.4% (+ 1.3%). The healed are 15,155,021 (+45,512) and the currently positive 1,205,102 (-26,568).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There are 18,896 new cases in Italy according to today’s bulletin on the pandemic situation in our country. 122,444 swabs were performed in the last 24 hours between molecular and antigen tests. Below is the table with the bulletin data and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +1.673

Veneto: +1.168

Campania: +2.104

Emilia Romagna: +2.540

Lazio: +1.927

Piedmont: +952

Tuscany: +730

Sicily: +1.204

Puglia: +2.085

Liguria: +345

Brands: +473

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +191

Abruzzo: +582

Calabria: +933

Umbria: +384

PA Bolzano: +132

Sardinia: +893

PA Trento: +99

Basilicata: +274

Molise: +189

Aosta Valley: +18

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 122,444 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate in Italy therefore stands at 15.4% (+ 1.3%).

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

The numbers regarding hospitalizations in Italy due to Covid-19 are increasing. In the ordinary wards of national hospitals there are +56 hospitalizations due to the virus, while those in intensive care are +2

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Monday 2 May, 136,842,477 doses have been administered so far. These are the 48,602,285 people who received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 90.01% of the population concerned. 39,347,084 people received the third dose. Children between 5 and 11 years of age who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,384,624.