data for Monday 4 April

The new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 30,630, according to what emerges from today’s bulletin, Monday 4 April. Another 125 dead.

The new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours are 30,630, down from 53,588 yesterday. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health of today Monday 4th April. The total number of infections since the beginning of the emergency thus reaches 14,877,144. The deaths from Covid on the last day were 125, for a total of 159,909. In the last 24 hours, 1,383,218 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 2.2% (-12.5%). The healed are 13,442,930 (+40,915), while the currently positive are 1,274,305 (-9,711).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There are 30,630 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours out of 1,383,218 swabs carried out between molecular and antigen tests. The new cases are divided as follows on the Italian territory from Region to Region:

Lombardy: +2.512

Veneto: +2.048

Emilia Romagna: +3.195

Campania: +3.384

Lazio: +3.834

Piedmont: +2.566

Tuscany: +1.640

Sicily: +1.993

Puglia: +2.683

Liguria: +523

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +282

Brands: +860

Abruzzo: +762

Calabria: +1.997

PA Bolzano: +242

Umbria: +500

Sardinia: +760

PA Trento: +163

Basilicata: +505

Molise: +166

Aosta Valley: +15

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 1,383,218 swabs were carried out on the Italian territory between molecular and antigenic. The positivity rate stood at 2.2% (-12.5%)

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Hospitalizations due to the virus in Italian hospitals are on the rise. In the last 24 hours, +224 entries have been registered in the medical areas for a total of 10,241. Six fewer patients registered in intensive care on the last day.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Sunday 3 April, 136,019,453 doses have been administered so far. 48,530,205 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.85% of the population. 38,894,981 people received the third dose, equal to 83.37% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,376,827.