data for Sunday 20 March

Covid-19 cases in Italy are decreasing: according to today’s bulletin, the infections recorded in the last 24 hours were 60,415 out of 370,466 swabs carried out: the positivity rate remains stable at 16.3%. The dead, on the rise, are 93.

There are 60,415 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, down from the 74,024 infections of yesterday. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Saturday 19 March. The infections since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 13,861,743. The covid deaths on the last day were 93, compared to 85 yesterday. 157,785. Today 370,466 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate rises to 16.3%. On the last day there were also another 36,166 healed.

Infections in Italy Region by Region

Today, 60,415 Covid-19 infections were found for a total of 13,860,594 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Below is the table with the data of today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +6.371

Veneto: +4.656

Emilia Romagna: +3.896

Campania: +7.130

Lazio: +7.413

Piedmont: +1.267

Tuscany: +4.577

Sicily: +4.777

Puglia: +6.464

Liguria: +5.175

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +732

Brands: +2.396

Abruzzo: +3.040

Calabria: +2.197

PA Bolzano: +332

Umbria: +1.907

Sardinia: +1411

PA Trento: +272

Basilicata: +811

Molise: +383

Aosta Valley: +46

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 370,466 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate remains stable at 16.3%.

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Today there is a slight decline in patients hospitalized for Covid in intensive care as well as those in the medical area. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,430 (8,319), or 111 fewer than yesterday, while in intensive care there are four fewer patients. In all, there are currently 467 seriously ill patients throughout Italy. The discharged and healed are 12,531,134, with an increase of 36,166 compared to yesterday