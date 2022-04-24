data for Sunday 24 April

The new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours were 56,263: this is what emerges from the bulletin today Sunday 24 April. Positive rate up to 17.2%. Another 79 dead.

The new Covid-19 cases recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours were 56,263, down from 70,520 yesterday. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health of today Sunday 24 April. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of cases has reached 16,136,057. There were 79 deaths from Covid on the last day for a total of 162,688 victims. In the last 24 hours, 326,211 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The rate of positivity stood at 17.2% (+ 0.5%). There are currently 14,729,220 healed, while the currently positive are 1,244,149.

Infections in Italy Region by Region

Today, 56,263 cases of Covid-19 were recorded out of 326,211 swabs carried out. Below are the data from today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +5.972

Veneto: +4.891

Campania: +7.404

Emilia Romagna: +5.190

Lazio: +5.985

Piedmont: +2.769

Tuscany: +3.403

Sicily: +4.014

Puglia: +4.596

Liguria: +1.172

Brands: +1.829

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +652

Abruzzo: +2.136

Calabria: +2.119

Umbria: +1.103

PA Bolzano: +247

Sardinia: +1.284

PA Trento: +350

Basilicata: +599

Molise: +475

Aosta Valley: +73

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 326,211 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate was 17.2% (+ 0.5%).

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

The data regarding hospitalizations in the medical area, but not those in intensive care due to the virus, are decreasing. In the last 24 hours there have been -19 beds in the medical area and +7 patients in intensive care, for a total of 416.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Sunday 24 April, 136,602,852 doses have been administered so far. 48,590,384 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 90% of the population. 39,266,531 people received the third dose, equal to 84.09% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,382,507.